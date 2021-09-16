Meet the man responsible for the Badgers' last football win over Notre Dame

UW trailed 9-7 for most of the second half but got the ball back with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining and proceeded to go 80 yards in 14 plays for the winning score. Kurek took handoffs on the last three plays of the drive, picking up 15 yards, including a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead touchdown.

“It was funny — I couldn't be more tired,” Kurek said. “But I felt like, you know what, we have to win. If I fall down on this field, carry me off, whatever. We have to win. That was me going in for that last drive.”

Kurek had 68 yards on 21 carries, prompting then-State Journal columnist Joseph “Rowdy” Coughlin to write: “This lad Ralph Kurek really socked them N.D. tacklers … he was (a) mad man carrying that ball.”

Notre Dame fired coach Hugh Devore after going 2-7 in 1963 and hired Ara Parseghian away from Northwestern. Parseghian had turned Northwestern into one of the better teams in the Big Ten and quickly turned around Notre Dame as well.

Kurek was held to 7 yards on seven carries in the 1964 meeting, which Notre Dame won 31-7 at Camp Randall. UW had minus-51 yards rushing after accounting for sacks, which weren’t yet tracked as an official statistic.

“Ara made a big, big difference in the caliber of ball that they played,” Kurek said.