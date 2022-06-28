Meet running back Nate White, Wisconsin football's sixth commit of the 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program sits at 12 commits for its 2023 class in this final week of June, and only one comes from within state lines.

Nate White, who plays at Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee, announced his decision to become a Badger on May 21. Like all of those commits, he also took an official visit to UW earlier this month.

Here are five things to know about White, his versatility in the offensive backfield in high school, and more.

State's first 2023 commit

White’s recruiting process ramped up significantly this year, as he previously tweeted offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan. White visited UW in March, when he announced the offer from the Badgers, and on April 16.

That offer from the Badgers was the first to an in-state player from the class of 2023. The communication started earlier though, according to the recruit, as the Badgers were the first Division I program to speak with him. He also noted he has attended a game previously, and according to White, "then that brought the rest of the schools.

“And then later on (UW) picked back up basically, and then from there, I just started talking with the coaches more," White said. "Then they got the new running backs coach (Al Johnson), and we built our relationship, and they came over to my school a couple of times. We had a lot of great conversations basically.”

Last season's added role

White ran for 1,163 yards on 8.6 yards per carry with 20 touchdowns in 2021, according to WisSports.net. The prep site also reports that he caught seven passes for 132 yards and two receiving touchdowns last season.

However, White saw time at a different position as well. He completed 13 of 26 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for Rufus King.

“We needed to kind of move him from running back to quarterback,” Rufus King coach Tom Wozniak said when describing how the team utilized White. “We had some problems with catching the snap and controlling the offense a little bit, so he kind of stabilized that position for us.

“Then our offensive coordinator got pretty creative with some of the stuff that we were able to do with him. He played a little bit of defense for us but not much. I think he's more of an offensive guy.”

Wozniak described White as a “calming” and “settling type of player where I think guys have a lot of confidence with him.”

“He doesn't get rattled,” Wozniak said. “He's very collected, and even if some guys make a mistake, he can make guys right.”

Different kind of back

White and Ironton, Ohio, commit Jaquez Keyes are the current, projected running backs for Wisconsin's class of 2023. White’s Hudl profile lists him at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds, which does not necessarily put him in the mold of a 6-foot-2, 240-pound Braelon Allen or a reported 6-foot-1 and 210-pound Keyes, according to the latter’s Hudl profile.

“I think that (White) has a different skill set than maybe a Braelon (Allen)," Wozniak said. "He's not a Ron Dayne type of back, but with his speed and shiftiness, I think they'll have to be a little creative in order to utilize his skill sets.

"But I think that they're looking forward to that creativity that he allows them to have. And I think that he'll get bigger and stronger and be able to run between the tackles as well."

White believes he is “pretty twitchy, shifty” as a running back, though he also says he can run through players with his speed. Wozniak used the terms “very versatile."

“If we need him to run inside, he can do it,” Wozniak said. “If we need him to get outside, he can do it. He's got great pace and great vision. And so, like I said, he can set guys up and set blocks up.

“Patient and dangerous,” Wozniak continued with a laugh, “I guess are the two words I would use to describe him.”

Multi-sport athlete

White plays football, basketball and runs track at Rufus King. He ran a 10.92 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Hartland Arrowhead on May 26, according to Athletic.net. The site also reported that he recorded a 22.5-second 200-meter dash time during the same competition.

“I think that there were some concerns about his top level speed, but he just won the 100(-meter dash) in his sectional, and he took second in the 200,” Wozniak said. “I think that there shouldn't be so much concern. I don't know where he's gonna go as far as the state tournament goes, but I think we have a pretty tough sectional, and for him to win the 100 kind of shows that that concern should not really be there.”

Newly found cousin on the team?

There also appears to be some family connections to UW. White noted how he recently found out that third-year sophomore Jordan Turner was his cousin. Turner finished the spring alongside Tatum Grass as the first inside linebacker duo up during open practices.

“So our basketball season, I have a cousin on my basketball team that goes to my school,” White said. “And at one of our playoff games, our last playoff game, (Turner) was there. And we got introduced because they knew I was being recruited, and then they knew that he was there already. So it just happened like that.”

