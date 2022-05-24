Meet offensive lineman James Durand, Wisconsin football's second commitment for the 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program started the month of May with only one verbal commitment for its 2023 class.

Things changed quickly in three weeks.

That count now stands at six, with five coming since May 6. Offensive lineman James Durand announced his intention to join late last week.

Here are five things to know about Durand, his commitment and some high praise from his high school coach.

Early connections to the Badger State

Durand appears to have had UW on his radar for a while, essentially seeing his early self-fulfilling prophecy come to realization earlier this month.

“I've been telling people since I was like 6 (that) I was gonna be a Badger and play football for them,” he said.

Durand will be a senior at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, in the fall, but there are family connections to Wisconsin. His father’s side is from the Shell Lake area in the northwestern part of the state.

Durand has been a UW fan — “Every Saturday is Badger football and then every Sunday is Packer football" — who received the opportunity to talk with the program this past winter.

"They came out at the beginning of track season, so that was late February, and I got to meet coach (Paul) Chryst, which was super awesome," Durand said. "I think from there, the ball just got rolling in my recruiting process with them.”

Durand traveled to UW for an unofficial visit March 26 and announced an offer from the program that same day via social media.

How he committed to the Badgers

Durand initially considered waiting until his official visit to UW in early June to declare his intentions in person. That changed with a visit from offensive line coach Bob Bostad to watch the recruit lift days before the recruit publicly disclosed his intentions.

“He walks in the door, and I was like, ‘I'm committing today,’” Durand said. “He was super excited. I'm his first offensive line commit since he came back to coaching offensive line, so I think he was really excited about that.

“And then later in the day, I was able to talk to coach Chryst, and he was super excited. I think he's super excited for all the guys that are coming in just because those are the guys that he's going to get to coach and get to have a hand in (them) growing up and becoming a better man and a better football player.”

Why Wisconsin?

247Sports and Rivals both designate Durand as a three-star recruit. He previously tweeted Power Five offers from Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah, along with other Ivy League and Group of Five opportunities.

Durand called out the program’s environment as a reason for choosing to become part of UW's 2023 class.

“When I was up there on my unofficial, I walk in the building, I was like, 'There's nowhere else I'd rather be,’” Durand said. “There's just this really cool atmosphere that they have. The players are coaching up players, and the coaches are always there to just make kids better.”

How Durand’s commitment affects UW's offensive line and its 2023 class

Durand is the first offensive line commit for Bostad, who once again takes over the position group as he did from 2008-11. Basha coach Chris McDonald, who has coached the lineman for the last three years, noted how Durand has seen time at guard but played left tackle for the Bears the past two seasons.

However, Durand is "a kid that we can move all over the place," McDonald said.

“There's been certain situations that we've kind of moved him at the point of attack to use this physicality and whatnot, which has been good to us,” McDonald said.

Durand believes he will play on the interior of the offensive line at UW, “unless I grow a couple inches.” The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect also described his style of play as “super physical.”

“I prefer to run block,” he said. “I would 100% rather just absolutely drive somebody into the ground than be passive. But when it comes time to be passive, I'm really patient and able to use my technique to win.”

A comparison to a famous Badger

McDonald realized Durand was a Division I athlete from the "first day I coached him,” praising the lineman's mentality and ability to be grounded.

“I've been saying since his freshman year that I think he has the opportunity to be the next Joe Thomas, and then he ends up going to Wisconsin,” McDonald said. “That's just kind of what I've always tried to compare him to is a guy that's just overall a quality football player. Doesn't really have any weaknesses, and then a quality human being as well.

"Just as tough as they come. He's an old soul, and he's been a program changer.”

That is quite the high praise and compliment for a player entering his senior year in high school.

“I think it definitely gives me an opportunity to work,” Durand said. “I think with that statement being said, I'm gonna have to go there and live it for him as well as for myself and just be the one in the room that works the hardest all the time. That’s going to be a tough challenge because everybody there works hard and that's why they're so successful.”

Elaborating further upon the likening to Thomas, one of the program’s all-time greats and presumed future NFL Hall of Famer, McDonald thinks Durand is “the ultimate package” as an offensive linemen. He pointed to his player’s physical gifts, intelligence and passion for the game, leadership and character.

“When I look at a guy like Joe Thomas, I look at a guy that can really kind of do it all and that's the same way I look at James,” McDonald said. “I think that he's just a step above everybody physically, mentally, emotionally.”

