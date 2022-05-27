Meet Justin Taylor, Wisconsin football's third commitment for the 2023 class

The May recruiting success for coach Paul Chryst and his staff includes making waves across state borders.

The University of Wisconsin currently holds six commits for the class of 2023 — five coming this month alone — and three of them call Illinois home. Justin Taylor, who plays at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, became the second recruit from the Land of Lincoln to announce he would play at UW.

Both Taylor and Ironton, Ohio, running back Jaquez Keyes declared their decision to play college football in Madison via social media on the evening of May 13.

Here are five things to know about Taylor, his commitment and what he potentially could bring to the Badgers’ defense down the road.

A 'roller coaster' of a recruiting journey

Taylor previously tweeted offers from Big 12 program Kansas State, along with Air Force, Army, several Mid-American Conference schools and others. The Midwest recruit called the recruiting process "stressful" in finding the right program, and he saw the ups and downs of his journey these last few months before committing to UW.

"Some days it’ll get really dry," Taylor said. "Even weeks, you won’t hear from anybody and then one week, you hear from somebody new or you hear from somebody checking up on you. It's really just a roller coaster.

"My biggest advice to anybody during this process is just to stay patient and just go with the flow. Do right in school, just keep focusing on your craft and keep working and things will come."

An offer leads to a quick commitment

The relationship between Taylor and staff started "at the beginning of the spring evaluation period" with UW outside linebackers coach Bobby April III coming to Nazareth Academy.

Taylor noted April returned a week before UW offered, speaking with his father for 15-20 minutes. Taylor announced that offer May 11, then traveled to Madison two days later.

The team’s culture stood out the most to Taylor during that unofficial visit, and he mentioned how his parents, who accompanied him, also thought warmly of Madison.

"Just coming from Chicago and just seeing the environment, it was just like home, and they loved that as well," Taylor said. "They loved the academic part. My mom is very big on academics and me getting a great education at the school that I pick.

"They were very happy for me, and they're actually kind of shocked by how fast I decided to commit, but they're very happy with my overall decision."

Taylor recalled how he and his parents sat in Chryst's office for more than a half hour May 13.

"The vibes were great, my parents loved him," Taylor said. "Coach Chryst enjoyed his time with my parents, and honestly, I just said, 'You know what? I think this is the right place for me and I want to take my talents here (to) Wisconsin.'

"I kind of jumped up out of my seat, he jumped up out of his seat. My parents were kind of shocked and just we shook hands. We took a picture over by his trophy case, and it was just an unbelievable feeling."

Why Wisconsin?

So what made it such a quick decision for Taylor?

"Honestly, it was just seeing the campus, seeing it was just like home, just like Chicago, and just the coaching staff," Taylor said. "They were very genuine, very authentic, and me and my family connected very well with theirs.

"So it was just a perfect time, the perfect situation and a great environment to be in. And that's where I want to be at in college, and the fact they're academically right is just icing on the cake for me."

A man of many positions in high school

Both Rivals and 247Sports designate Taylor as a three-star athlete. Nazareth Academy coach Tim Racki, who has seen the prospect grow and develop since his freshman year, laid out how one of his versatile players has been used on both sides of the ball.

Racki first said that Taylor has the ability to be a linebacker due to his physicality, but the Roadrunners have used him more as a safety who plays within the box.

“He's been a lockdown corner for us,” Racki said. “We have used him in nickel and dime situations as a linebacker because he's not afraid to blitz or come downhill and hit. So that just kind of opens up your entire playbook, and the same fashion on the offensive side of the ball."

Taylor reeled in 44 receptions for 794 yards and seven receiving touchdowns during the 2021 season, according to stats provided by Racki. He also carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“Because he is so physical, we've used him as a wing, as a slot, as an X-receiver," Racki said. "Because again, when you have a kid that's not afraid to block — which he is not — and is effective at blocking — which he is — but also has great hands, that keeps the defense on their toes. Especially with opening up the run game or even the play action game when we can use him inside more as a slot or a wing.”

How UW plans to use him

Taylor, who said he plans to return for an official visit the second weekend of June, appears most likely to play in the secondary at UW.

"They really love me at safety, and with my versatility, they can move me around a lot," Taylor said. "I'll definitely be on special teams, definitely contributing there, and then just playing defensive back — whether it’s corner or safety — but mainly right now is safety."

Taylor, who is listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile, became UW’s first defensive back commit for the 2023 class. Racki described the recruit as “tenacious” and “fiercely competitive,” and he believes playing safety for the Badgers is a great fit.

“That's really where I've been projecting him early on just because of how physical he is and how athletic he is and his love for being physical as well,” Racki said. “So I thought that his game at the high school level, he could play anything. But I just really thought, 'Man this kid could be a light’s out safety at the next level.'"

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.