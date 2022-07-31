Meet Jace Arnold, Wisconsin football's 11th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program dipped back into Georgia for its 11th verbal commitment in the 2023 class with cornerback Jace Arnold last month.

The Marietta High School product became the third defensive back to join for this recruiting cycle, along with Justin Taylor (Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Illinois) and A.J. Tisdell (College State High School, College Station, Texas).

Here are five things to know about Arnold, including his recent trip to UW last month, where he could be utilized by the Badgers and more.

The relationship grows

Arnold announced his offer from UW on Sept. 15, 2021. The recruit admitted he was “a little surprised” when UW reached out to him as no other Big Ten Conference program really had “been in the mix with" him.

“I'm like, Wisconsin? I don't know a thing about Wisconsin. I didn’t,” Arnold said. “I was like, ‘I don't know about this,’ but their consistency and them being able to stay on me and keep it real with me and be honest, and they're all about their business. They never lied to me.”

Marietta High School coach Richard Morgan noted the strides the Badgers’ staff made during Arnold's recruiting process.

“Wisconsin, when they could get back on the road, really made the effort to come see him every opportunity they had,” Morgan said. “They made it a point to connect with him and come watch at practice or things like that.

“So I think during that time with COVID, it was hard to develop relationships with kids, but Wisconsin kept after it, kept showing up and they just kept rising up his list of potential places because he started to develop really good relationships with the staff. That's how it kind of grew and developed over the last couple of years, and he felt like that was the place for him.”

Trip seals the deal

Arnold took an official visit the weekend of June 18, accompanied by his mother, father and stepfather as an uncommitted recruit. That changed by the end of the weekend, though the commit discussed how he wanted to reassure one family member during their time in Madison.

“The thing that we were trying to do was pretty much kind of sell my mom on it,” Arnold said. “Because with me being from Georgia, and Wisconsin, that's a 12-hour drive. So with her, I just wanted her to be comfortable enough for me going up there.

“For my dad and my stepdad, they loved everything. If I'm on board with it, they're on board with it, too. That distance and stuff with them wasn't a problem. It was just making sure my mom was comfortable with the people and who I'm around. She actually started breaking down crying when we were in a meeting, and we were watching a video about being a Badger, and that stuck out to me.”

Arnold, listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, was hosted by UW redshirt freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman. The recruit believes what sold his mom was how she saw him with the Badgers players and the staff. He feels his relationship with Hank Poteat, now entering his second year mentoring UW’s cornerbacks, is the best he has with a college coach.

Arnold also believes his mom probably “got on board” during the first night.

“Our flight had gotten canceled before so they got on it quick,” Arnold said. “Got us on a new flight, and when we got there, it was just all love with all the coaches. They were talking to her, talking her head off. She was out with coach (Paul) Chryst and his wife and coach ‘Po’ and his wife, and it was just a great thing for them.

“They got to get a feel for the coaches and the players themselves without me really being around. And then we had a player panel, too, which was good. Answered all her questions that needed to be answered.”

Why Wisconsin?

Arnold announced previous offers from a variety of FBS programs. Those included Power Five schools Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The recruit told Poteat of his decision to commit to UW that Sunday, June 19, then Chryst a day later. He broke down the multiple reasons why he chose to come to Madison.

“Really, it was just a great fit for me,” Arnold said. “I think, going up there and being able to see the city, that’s what I needed. Great coaching staff. Coach Chryst put together a great coaching staff up there. The players are very family oriented and it’s a close-knit group. I feel like they’re gonna put me in situations where I can better myself and become a way better player, especially in coach (Jim) Leonhard’s defense. So really, that was the reason.

“Of course, getting my mom on board with everything as well. I’m an only child, so once I saw her comfortable with it, I knew I could go ahead and get this out of the way.”

A new role entering senior year

Arnold’s junior highlights show him in the secondary, but add one more position for the recruit heading into his senior year on the offensive side of the ball. Morgan also acknowledged Arnold will play running back for the Blue Devils this season as the coach wants to utilize his player’s track background.

“He runs a 10.9(-second) in the 100(-meter dash),” Morgan said. “He’s got really good speed, so he's a guy that we're gonna try to get the ball to in his hands eight to 10 times a game out of the backfield. But he'll continue to be our field corner trying to take out a team's strong side receiver with some various coverages, and he'll continue to be our kick return guy.

“But really, we just felt like this year, we graduated a lot of guys, and we only have six starters returning. So we feel like (it’s an) opportunity to get him in the backfield and maybe even utilize his abilities even more this year, handing him the ball and seeing what he can do with it for us and getting us some quick scoring opportunities.”

At the next level…

… expect Arnold to resume work in the secondary when he arrives at UW. The current plan is for the Georgia native to graduate early, according to the recruit. It appears he will then work under the tutelage of Poteat.

“They play a lot of man (coverage), so I can do that,” Arnold said. “I can play corner, I can play nickel. Whatever they need me to do, I'll do it. I’ll learn safety if I have to. …

“I'm going in more as a corner, nickel type thing. So just being able to shut down a No. 1 (receiver) or whoever I need to shut down. Field-side, boundary-side, whatever they need me to do, I'm good with doing that.”

Morgan believes Arnold can play those multiple positions in the defensive backfield, along with that third phase of the game in special teams.

“He can play corner, or he could slide into that slot and play that because he's 5-foot-10, about 180 (pounds), and he's well put together,” Morgan said. “So I think he's got the ability to do that, and I think, of course, you can utilize him on special teams. Whether it's covering kicks and punts or whether it's returning the kicks or punts, he's got that ability. He's got a knack for returning kickoffs so I think that's how they're gonna utilize him.

“Anytime you got speed like that, they're gonna find somewhere on the field to try to help the team.”