Meet Jace Arnold, Wisconsin football's 11th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program dipped back into Georgia for its 11th verbal commitment in the 2023 class with cornerback Jace Arnold last month.
The Marietta High School product became the third defensive back to join for this recruiting cycle, along with Justin Taylor (Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Illinois) and A.J. Tisdell (College State High School, College Station, Texas).
Here are five things to know about Arnold, including his recent trip to UW last month, where he could be utilized by the Badgers and more.
The relationship grows
Arnold announced his offer from UW on Sept. 15, 2021. The recruit admitted he was “a little surprised” when UW reached out to him as no other Big Ten Conference program really had “been in the mix with" him.
“I'm like, Wisconsin? I don't know a thing about Wisconsin. I didn’t,” Arnold said. “I was like, ‘I don't know about this,’ but their consistency and them being able to stay on me and keep it real with me and be honest, and they're all about their business. They never lied to me.”
Marietta High School coach Richard Morgan noted the strides the Badgers’ staff made during Arnold's recruiting process.
“Wisconsin, when they could get back on the road, really made the effort to come see him every opportunity they had,” Morgan said. “They made it a point to connect with him and come watch at practice or things like that.
“So I think during that time with COVID, it was hard to develop relationships with kids, but Wisconsin kept after it, kept showing up and they just kept rising up his list of potential places because he started to develop really good relationships with the staff. That's how it kind of grew and developed over the last couple of years, and he felt like that was the place for him.”
Trip seals the deal
Arnold took an official visit the weekend of June 18, accompanied by his mother, father and stepfather as an uncommitted recruit. That changed by the end of the weekend, though the commit discussed how he wanted to reassure one family member during their time in Madison.
“The thing that we were trying to do was pretty much kind of sell my mom on it,” Arnold said. “Because with me being from Georgia, and Wisconsin, that's a 12-hour drive. So with her, I just wanted her to be comfortable enough for me going up there.
“For my dad and my stepdad, they loved everything. If I'm on board with it, they're on board with it, too. That distance and stuff with them wasn't a problem. It was just making sure my mom was comfortable with the people and who I'm around. She actually started breaking down crying when we were in a meeting, and we were watching a video about being a Badger, and that stuck out to me.”
Arnold, listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, was hosted by UW redshirt freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman. The recruit believes what sold his mom was how she saw him with the Badgers players and the staff. He feels his relationship with Hank Poteat, now entering his second year mentoring UW’s cornerbacks, is the best he has with a college coach.
Arnold also believes his mom probably “got on board” during the first night.
“Our flight had gotten canceled before so they got on it quick,” Arnold said. “Got us on a new flight, and when we got there, it was just all love with all the coaches. They were talking to her, talking her head off. She was out with coach (Paul) Chryst and his wife and coach ‘Po’ and his wife, and it was just a great thing for them.
“They got to get a feel for the coaches and the players themselves without me really being around. And then we had a player panel, too, which was good. Answered all her questions that needed to be answered.”
Why Wisconsin?
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
Arnold announced previous offers from a variety of FBS programs. Those included Power Five schools Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
The recruit told Poteat of his decision to commit to UW that Sunday, June 19, then Chryst a day later. He broke down the multiple reasons why he chose to come to Madison.
“Really, it was just a great fit for me,” Arnold said. “I think, going up there and being able to see the city, that’s what I needed. Great coaching staff. Coach Chryst put together a great coaching staff up there. The players are very family oriented and it’s a close-knit group. I feel like they’re gonna put me in situations where I can better myself and become a way better player, especially in coach (Jim) Leonhard’s defense. So really, that was the reason.
“Of course, getting my mom on board with everything as well. I’m an only child, so once I saw her comfortable with it, I knew I could go ahead and get this out of the way.”
A new role entering senior year
Arnold’s junior highlights show him in the secondary, but add one more position for the recruit heading into his senior year on the offensive side of the ball. Morgan also acknowledged Arnold will play running back for the Blue Devils this season as the coach wants to utilize his player’s track background.
“He runs a 10.9(-second) in the 100(-meter dash),” Morgan said. “He’s got really good speed, so he's a guy that we're gonna try to get the ball to in his hands eight to 10 times a game out of the backfield. But he'll continue to be our field corner trying to take out a team's strong side receiver with some various coverages, and he'll continue to be our kick return guy.
“But really, we just felt like this year, we graduated a lot of guys, and we only have six starters returning. So we feel like (it’s an) opportunity to get him in the backfield and maybe even utilize his abilities even more this year, handing him the ball and seeing what he can do with it for us and getting us some quick scoring opportunities.”
At the next level…
… expect Arnold to resume work in the secondary when he arrives at UW. The current plan is for the Georgia native to graduate early, according to the recruit. It appears he will then work under the tutelage of Poteat.
“They play a lot of man (coverage), so I can do that,” Arnold said. “I can play corner, I can play nickel. Whatever they need me to do, I'll do it. I’ll learn safety if I have to. …
“I'm going in more as a corner, nickel type thing. So just being able to shut down a No. 1 (receiver) or whoever I need to shut down. Field-side, boundary-side, whatever they need me to do, I'm good with doing that.”
Morgan believes Arnold can play those multiple positions in the defensive backfield, along with that third phase of the game in special teams.
“He can play corner, or he could slide into that slot and play that because he's 5-foot-10, about 180 (pounds), and he's well put together,” Morgan said. “So I think he's got the ability to do that, and I think, of course, you can utilize him on special teams. Whether it's covering kicks and punts or whether it's returning the kicks or punts, he's got that ability. He's got a knack for returning kickoffs so I think that's how they're gonna utilize him.
“Anytime you got speed like that, they're gonna find somewhere on the field to try to help the team.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
Kekahuna has the agility to contribute as a returner.
JACE ARNOLD
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
Arnold is a willing tackler whose elite speed will be an asset for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
JAMEL HOWARD JR.
Stamped📍 @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/fZhqkBgS2e— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) June 27, 2022
UW snagged another recruit out of Illinois when Jamel Howard Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 26, 2022.
Howard is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Howard's high school film shows an explosive lower-body that allows him to blow offensive linemen off the ball.
Howard and 2022 recruit Curt Neal look to have the abilities be anchors of the Badgers' 3-4 defense in the near future.
CHRISTOPHER TEREK
Committed! #OnWisconsin @HitterFootball @john_sig85 @BadgerFootball @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/oASi4MTv7l— Christopher Terek (@cterek77) June 29, 2022
UW landed a fifth recruit out of Illinois when Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) committed on June 29, 2022.
Terek is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is most likely to fit at tackle in the Badgers system. The Glenbard West High School product picked the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and others.