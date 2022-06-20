Meet Collin Dixon, Wisconsin football's eighth commitment of its 2023 recruiting class

The University of Wisconsin’s football program continued its strong showing on the recruiting trail in the past two months as three new public commitments for its 2023 class came last week alone.

Wide receiver Collin Dixon announced his decision to join the program on June 13.

Here are five things to know about Dixon, his ability to make game-changing plays on both sides of the ball for Tallmadge High School in Ohio and more.

Substantial jump

Last week, Tallmadge coach Mike Hay called Dixon a “leader” and a “captain,” and he realized the recruit could become a Division I athlete last summer. The prospect could get to that point of receiving scholarship opportunities if he “could just improve his speed a little bit and continue to get a little better here and there” from his sophomore year, according to Hay.

Dixon’s efforts paid off, and it showed last year.

“It was just every little thing he did and every little drill, he was a leader of every group,” Hay said. “Every time he touched the ball, he’d sprint to the end zone on every rep, and it was almost annoying for a second. You’re doing a little 5-yard hitch route from midfield, like in a 7-on-7 or whatever, and he catches it, and he’s not stopping until he gets to the end zone.

“So we made a joke. We’re like, ‘OK, well, we’ll wait the 4.52 seconds for Collin to get back here,’ because it shows our kids what that level of greatness looked like. He runs every route in practice like he’s trying to run it like it’s Game 10 of the season.”

Hay recalled a camp at an FCS program where it did not offer Dixon, now a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247Sports, because the staff knew he would gain more attention.

“We were at a Youngstown State 7-on-7, and he just dominated it,” Hay said. “And to the point where Youngstown State came to me and they’re like ‘Coach, we love your boy. We’re not going to offer him because there’s no reason to.’

“At that point, he didn’t have any offers yet. I’m like, ‘Come on coach, like, give the kid an offer.’ He goes, ‘Look at me, coach. He is gonna get multiple Power 5 (offers). I am not wasting my time with him.’ I was like, ‘OK you know more than I do, sure.’ And next thing you know, the offers start stacking up on each other.”

Dixon has announced Power Five offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and UW via social media since January.

Multi-faceted playmaker

Dixon caught 69 passes for 1,461 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns his junior season, according to MaxPreps.com. Hay called his standout player a “film junkie” and “whiteboard genius,” and the staff attempts “to get creative with him on both sides” of the line of scrimmage.

“He can tell you where all 11 guys line up on both sides of the ball every play and what their jobs are,” Hay said.

Tallmadge utilizes Dixon in multiple ways within the wide receiver position. The coaches also set him up as a running back at times in hopes of developing mismatches against the opposing defense, sometimes acting as a decoy.

Dixon may be a big-time receiver whom the staff likes to get the ball to in space, but Hay also boasted about his play on the defensive side of the ball. That includes being asked to play safety, inside linebacker or outside linebacker.

MaxPreps.com reports Dixon recorded 63 tackles, and the Tallmadge coach also highlighted the eight fumbles he caused in 2021.

“Many schools were recruiting him as a linebacker, and he may be just as good as a linebacker as he is as a receiver,” Hay said. “He’s an impactful defensive player.”

Thriving under pressure

Hay, when discussing some of his favorite on-field stories about Dixon, said “there’s not a more dynamic competitor that I’ve ever been around.”

“He plays his best when he’s playing against the best competition,” Hay said. “So our last two games of the year, (Steubenville, Tallmadge’s playoff foe) had an Ohio State recruit (Brenten “Inky” Jones) on the secondary on the other team, and our Week 10 opponent had all four kids, they’re gonna play some level of college football, probably D-II level.

“So they were good football players, and in those two games, he had 17 catches for 450 yards and six touchdowns. They had collegiate athletes on the other side. Their coaches told me after the game, ‘Coach, we can’t cover him. What do we do?’”

The other example Hay provided came in track and field. When another runner was pulled, the staff asked Dixon to run one leg of Tallmadge’s 1,600-meter relay team during a league championship. The multi-sport athlete also had not run a 400-meter during the season, according to Hay, and the school needed a top-two finish in that event to win.

“And his response was, ‘Yes, coach,’ and he went out there and ran a 51(-second) flat 400, and he hadn’t run a 400 in two years,” Hay said. “So it was just that coachability, that attitude, that willingness to do whatever you can for the team. He’s just as happy to pancake a dude after somebody else catches the ball or runs the ball than if he scored the touchdown himself.”

Why Wisconsin?

Dixon mentioned UW first contacted him in March. He later took an unofficial visit in mid-April before returning to Madison for his official visit last weekend.

Dixon told UW wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram on June 12, and he provided a couple reasons to the State Journal for his decision.

“I chose to commit to Wisconsin because I have a great relationship with the coaching staff there, and I think that they can take me to the next level as a person and a football player,” he said.

Receiver at next level

Dixon is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, according to Hudl. UW sees him “as a bigger receiver who can help them after the catch,” according to Dixon.

Hay believes the Badgers see Dixon “as a hybrid, this offensive player who could play everything” and can utilize him in multiple ways.

“I think the answer that I’ve been given is they just want to use him,” Hay said. “He checks a lot of boxes. He’s not your typical X-receiver. Maybe he doesn’t have quite the length that your normal guy for that route does, but he creates such good separation and he’s so strong off the ball. He might be a little bigger than your average slot guy, but he gets in and out of his breaks so well that he could play in the slot.”

