Meet Chris Terek, Wisconsin football's 13th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

One of the major recruiting storylines for the University of Wisconsin football program involves the influx of Illinois talent that have committed to its 2023 class. That trend continued last week with the announced decision by Glenbard West offensive lineman Chris Terek.

Terek’s recruiting process shot up significantly in May, tweeting Power Five offers from Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, UW and Vanderbilt during that month. The three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals eventually declared his verbal commitment to UW last week.

Here are five things to know about Terek, his busy June, where UW projects him to play and more.

A busy, B1G June

May’s rush of FBS offers turned Terek’s early summer plans into quite the slate of Midwest schools to experience, as he confirmed to the State Journal that he took official visits to UW, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa in June. He mentioned that the quartet of trips were “all kind of very similar,” but a “big difference” emerged with his trip to Madison — the energy.

“It just seemed like everybody wanted to be there,” Terek said. “They all wanted to be there, work out, stuff like that. It was super cool. I loved it there.”

Why Wisconsin?

Terek visited UW prior to the Badgers’ offer and his official visit, noting that he came up to Madison to see the Badgers’ final spring practice April 22. He publicly announced the decision to commit June 29 via social media, and he believes he told UW offensive line coach Bob Bostad the good news a day prior. The recruit later received a call from coach Paul Chryst.

“Coach Bostad will get me to where I need to be, and I really believe that,” Terek said. “He’s an awesome guy, and coach, and then coach Chryst is awesome, too. It’s a great place there. And I just didn’t compare it anywhere else, especially academic-wise, too.”

Hard work in offseason pays off

Terek estimated he was about 6-foot-5½ and around 305 pounds earlier this week, but he put forth the effort to get to that point weight-wise. Glenbard West head coach Chad Hetlet praised his lineman’s work ethic, detailing how the recruit lost about 50 pounds since his junior season, doing so predominantly during the past offseason.

“He would go to wrestling practice every day, even though he didn’t make the weight limit, he would practice every day,” Hetlet said. “And then he was doing morning lifts with us, and then he would do afternoon accelerations, work on speed with a personal trainer.”

Terek mentioned how he broke his ankle wrestling during his freshman year, leaving him on sidelines, and then the COVID-19 pandemic started. He estimated he was around 300 pounds at the start of the pandemic, but he was not able to work out.

He recalled being about 352 pounds after an Iowa camp, stating that the Hawkeyes told him that they would have offered him if not for being at that weight. Terek attributed wrestling to helping him greatly last season.

“I didn’t compete because I was too heavy, and I’ve wrestled all my life, so that kind of stunk,” Terek said. “And so I was just wrestling every day. I was practicing and that helped a lot, and then just eating right really.”

A ‘mauler’ on the field

Terek noted that he mainly plays as a tackle at the moment, but he also has seen time at guard. His offensive line coach at Glenbard West is John Sigmund, who lettered as a Badgers tight end from 1997-2000.

Hetlet described his offense as a “hybrid Wing-T” scheme that is “run-oriented” in nature. The coach called Terek a “kind of a point-of-attack guy” where he plays both tackle and guard based on what play is called.

UW fans will undoubtedly love to hear how Hetlet described Terek, who also plays strong side defensive end for Glenbard West, both on and off the field.

“Everybody in the school loves that kid,” Hetlet said. “He’s good to all kinds of people. He’s an absolute warrior on the football field. … Off the field, he’s a super popular guy. That’s why he’s gonna be a good locker room guy for Wisconsin.

“But as far as on the field, that dude is just a mauler. He’s gonna get unsportsmanlike (penalties) because he’s burying guys into the ground. He’s just an awesome kid.”

Where he’s projected to play at UW

Terek became the fifth player from the state of Illinois to join UW’s class of 2023. He is also the second projected offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle, joining Chandler, Arizona, native James Durand.

Terek believes he will play guard upon his arrival at UW, and Hetlet thinks the recruit’s strength currently lies with run blocking as he utilizes that attribute often for the Hitters.

“He strikes well,” Hetlet said. “And it’s not to say that he’s not good in pass pro, it’s just something that he’s going to grow because he’s going to do more of it at Wisconsin from that regard.

“The schedule and routine and the specialized training for him, I think he’ll thrive in that environment. It’s gonna be great because he’s a very athletic kid. He can bend well. He moves extremely well, and again, he just dropped 50 pounds. I think he’s gonna be an impact guy right away.”