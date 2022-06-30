Meet A.J. Tisdell, Wisconsin football's ninth commitment for its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program has seen its secondary filled with Texas natives in recent memory. Cornerbacks Caesar Williams and Avyonne Jones, along with safeties Collin Wilder and Travian Blaylock, all have made the journey from “The Lone Star State” up to Madison for their collegiate careers.
Cornerback A.J. Tisdell, who plays for College Station High School, plans to be another Texan to suit up for the Badgers after his commitment to the Badgers earlier this month.
Here are five things to know about Tisdell, including why he chose UW, what positions he plays at the prep level, and more.
Another summer official visitor
Tisdell visited UW the weekend of June 10 with his mother and father, with fifth-year senior cornerback Alexander Smith acting as his host.
What stood out the most to Tisdell, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, was how he “felt at home.”
“All the coaches that I had met, they were just like the coaches I had here at home,” Tisdell said. “Just felt like back home again. I just like everything and how everything went. The atmosphere and the players that were there, and the people, it just felt like home.”
Why Wisconsin?
Tisdell previously announced Power Five offers from California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among other FBS programs. He publicly declared his commitment to UW on social media June 16.
That aforementioned environment he experienced played a role in wanting to become a Badger.
“I decided to commit because they feel like home,” Tisdell said. “Everything about Wisconsin is the same thing like down here. The coaching staff is the same as my coaching staff at high school right now, and I just feel like, why would I go somewhere else when everything can stay the same?”
Attitude and athleticism standing out
Chance Locklear heads into his fourth year as College Station High School’s defensive coordinator. He has worked with Tisdell since the recruit’s freshman year, but the assistant knew Tisdell before that.
Locklear believes he probably realized Tisdell could be a Division I athlete when the prospect was in eighth grade. He pointed to the athlete’s physique, comparing it to “a Greek god” that pairs with his athleticism and “personable,” “not brash” nature.
“He's just gonna go out there, he's gonna do his work and just get it done,” Locklear said. “That's the way he's kind of always approached it, whether it was in the weight room when he was a middle schooler, and even now going into his senior year. He comes into the weight room and puts the weight on the bar he's supposed to have on it, never have to worry about that.
"He's always going to do what he's expected to do, and then go beyond that as well.”
How he’s used in high school
Tisdell’s Hudl profile lists him at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. The defensive back recorded 48 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups as a junior in 2021, according to Locklear.
The assistant noted that Tisdell mostly played cornerback, though the staff utilized him in the secondary as a safety as well. Another role on the other side of the line of scrimmage also appears on the horizon.
“This year, offensively, we're looking at using him also as a receiver,” Locklear said. “Get him some touches (with) the ball that way. He's done some kick returns, different things of that nature. Obviously, he's been on our kick cover teams, punt teams, especially early on his sophomore year, using him that way when he was playing behind some older guys. But then last year, really stepped into a role as a starter for us at corner and hasn’t relinquished it.
“He is definitely a leader on our 7-on-7 team. They qualified for the state tournament (last) weekend, so they'll be playing this weekend. When we need him out there, he'll go out and he'll line up as a corner, he'll line up as a safety and even if one of those situations where they've got a kid that we need him to play linebacker, we could ask him to do that. He's got the physical size and tools to really play any of those positions. Obviously, corner’s what he's being recruited at, but he can line up and play at any of those.”
What to expect at the next level
Rivals and 247Sports both designate Tisdell as a cornerback, and it appears that Tisdell’s future position at UW appears to be in the secondary in a couple of different roles. He mentioned how the Badgers compared a clip of one recent cornerback turned NFL Draft pick as an example.
“I guess they said they could use me anywhere,” Tisdell said. “I can play either in the nickel or just corner. They see me as a Faion Hicks-type player. That’s who they compared me to.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
Kekahuna has the agility to contribute as a returner.
JACE ARNOLD
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
Arnold is a willing tackler whose speed will be an asset for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
JAMEL HOWARD JR.
Stamped📍 @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/fZhqkBgS2e— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) June 27, 2022
UW snagged another recruit out of Illinois when Jamel Howard Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 26, 2022.
Howard is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Howard's high school film shows an explosive lower-body that allows him to blow offensive linemen off the ball.
Howard and 2022 recruit Curt Neal look to have the abilities be anchors of the Badgers' 3-4 defense in the near future.
CHRISTOPHER TEREK
Committed! #OnWisconsin @HitterFootball @john_sig85 @BadgerFootball @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/oASi4MTv7l— Christopher Terek (@cterek77) June 29, 2022
UW landed a fifth recruit out of Illinois when Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) committed on June 29, 2022.
Terek is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is most likely to fit at tackle in the Badgers system. The Glenbard West High School product picked the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and others.
