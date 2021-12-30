Meaningless bowl game? There’s no such thing for Wisconsin football program

What’s clear is Chryst takes bowls seriously, whether it’s high end (Cotton, Orange, Rose) … or low end (Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo, Las Vegas) or something in between (Holiday). Maybe he got that approach from the man who hired him, Barry Alvarez, who never met a bowl game he didn’t like and did everything he could to give his players a grand experience wherever they landed at the end of the season.

“I think it’s just another game and we love playing football here,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “And that’s what we are accustomed to. We attack it, we attack the bowl game, we attack the whole bowl prep.

“We’re working. We’re putting on the pads early, we’re hitting pretty much all bowl prep. And I think that starts at the top and goes all the way down. You better be ready. And that’s how kind of the approach is.”

Compare that to the Sun Devils, who have had five key players opt out of this game. No judgment here because I strongly believe student-athletes should have the right to sit out a bowl game — meaningless to some, remember — if they believe it’s not worth it to put their bodies at risk.