Matt Henningsen gives Badgers intelligence, experience on its defensive line

Matt Henningsen’s excitement for the 2020 football season never wavered, even as the likelihood of it happening ebbed and flowed.

Henningsen and the University of Wisconsin did get to play a truncated, conference only season last fall, and Henningsen was making his first start of his junior year when the Badgers traveled to Michigan in their second game of the season.

Henningsen — a defensive end from Menomonee Falls — suffered a torn bicep in the first half of that game, which ended his season and shifted his focus to the 2021 season.

“We had a pretty good idea,” Henningsen said when asked if he knew the night of his injury that it was serious. “You can kind of see when you have a bicep tear or any muscle tear, you can kind of see how it looks. It just doesn't look right. … I kept my spirits up in the game, but I mean it was tough ending the season like that, such a freak injury happening.”

He had to get surgery three days after that game to repair the muscle, but Henningsen is back on the field participating fully in spring practices less than five months after the injury occurred.