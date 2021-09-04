Maskalunas gets start for Badgers football team after Leo Chenal's positive COVID-19 test

Senior inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas only had one walk-through practice before starting Saturday’s season opener against Penn State. The University of Wisconsin football team found out Friday that starter Leo Chanel tested positive for COVID-19.
Chenal announced his positive test Saturday on Instagram before the game. The junior linebacker who was second on the team in tackles last season also will miss next week’s game against Eastern Michigan.
Maskalunas, a sixth year senior, made his first collegiate start after seeing some playing time the last three years.
“To finally see my name up there as a starter was pretty cool,” Maskalunas said. “Honestly I just love this place and love helping the team any way I can. So regardless of who's the starter, I love every second of playing for this team, for this place.”
Maskalunas finished with two tackles, one for loss. He often was used as a pass rusher.
“It's tough, but I thought he played well,” UW senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “He came in, communicated very well. I thought for the most part, he played well. We as a unit played well. But at the same time there's a lot we need to correct.”
Maskalunas likely will start in Chenal’s place against Eastern Michigan next week.
The team announced in August that it had reached a 90% vaccination rate, but the status of individual players, including Chenal, wasn't released.