Mario Cristobal's new-look Oregon looks to build on Rose Bowl win

"The practices are even harder than the game, that's the one thing about it," Johnson said. "That's the one thing people don't get. Our practices are two times harder than what the game is, so we knew coming into it we had an advantage because our practices are hard, 'cause Coach Cristobal orchestrated it like that, so we knew we were fine."

Even with the loss of star quarterback Justin Herbert and four senior starters from one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football, Oregon is confident it will be able to continue its ascent under Cristobal next season.

The Ducks signed another touted recruiting class, including the top player in California for the second straight year in linebacker Justin Flowe. That influx of talent should keep even established veterans locked in during spring practice, summer workouts and training camp.

And if the combination of recruiting domination and relentless work seems familiar, it was the backbone of the Pac-12's last national championship teams when Pete Carroll had Southern California at its peak in 2003-04. Cristobal wants Oregon to compete at that level and demands the sacrifice necessary to make a spot in the College Football Playoff not only a goal, but an expectation.