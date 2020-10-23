Making his mark: Badgers QB Graham Mertz turns in dominant first start as Wisconsin routs Illinois

It was an ideal opening to the year for the Badgers’ defense, which forced two turnovers.

On Illinois’ second play of the game, sophomore nose tackle Keeanu Benton forced a fumble that bounced into the arms of senior linebacker Noah Burks, giving UW’s offense the ball deep in Illini territory.

Mertz and the offense made that field position pay off quickly. On a third-and-1, Mertz used a play-action fake to freeze the defense before leading fullback Mason Stokke into the end zone with his first collegiate touchdown. The 10-yard strike put the Badgers on the board less than 5 minutes into the game and gave them a lead they never surrendered.

Despite allowing runs of 31, 30, and 20 yards — two of the three being runs from Peters — the defense stopped the Illini offense from scoring in the first half.

Illinois moved the ball a decent amount, but was stymied in Badgers territory on fourth down multiple times. Illinois finished 2 of 10 on third down and 0 of 3 on fourth down.