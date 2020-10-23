Making his mark: Badgers QB Graham Mertz turns in dominant first start as Wisconsin routs Illinois

After the long wait the University of Wisconsin football team went through to get to Friday night’s opener against Illinois, a little adversity in the game wasn’t about to faze it.
The Fighting Illini forced, recovered and returned a fumble for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to half the Badgers’ lead and give its sideline some life after a pedestrian start.
But UW followed with two touchdowns in less than 3 minutes, swinging the momentum toward the Badgers for good. Behind a record-setting starting debut by redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, and a dominant performance from its defense, UW opened its season with a 45-7 win at an empty Camp Randall Stadium.
The decisive swing came after UW junior tight end Jake Ferguson had fumbled and Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes returned it 39 yards for the Illini’s first score.
Ferguson responded quickly to the miscue, catching a 34-yard pass to set the Badgers up in the red zone, and then hauling in a 14-yard touchdown, his second score of the half. Then, after the defense secured a three-and-out, Mertz hit a 53-yard pass deep down the middle of the field to Danny Davis to give UW a 28-7 halftime lead.
Mertz was impressive from the start, completing his first 17 passes, tying Tanner McEvoy’s UW record for consecutive pass completions set in 2014. His five touchdowns tied Darrell Bevell and Jim Sorgi’s program records.
It was an ideal opening to the year for the Badgers’ defense, which forced two turnovers.
On Illinois’ second play of the game, sophomore nose tackle Keeanu Benton forced a fumble that bounced into the arms of senior linebacker Noah Burks, giving UW’s offense the ball deep in Illini territory.
Mertz and the offense made that field position pay off quickly. On a third-and-1, Mertz used a play-action fake to freeze the defense before leading fullback Mason Stokke into the end zone with his first collegiate touchdown. The 10-yard strike put the Badgers on the board less than 5 minutes into the game and gave them a lead they never surrendered.
Despite allowing runs of 31, 30, and 20 yards — two of the three being runs from Peters — the defense stopped the Illini offense from scoring in the first half.
Illinois moved the ball a decent amount, but was stymied in Badgers territory on fourth down multiple times. Illinois finished 2 of 10 on third down and 0 of 3 on fourth down.
UW junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose drew the difficult task of mirroring Illinois’ top receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, a former five-star recruit and a transfer from Southern Cal. Wildgoose got the best of Imatorbhebhe for much of the game, limiting him to three catches and 28 yards on eight targets in the first half, and holding him without a catch in the second half.
The Illini offense as a whole never got going, finishing with 218 yards.
