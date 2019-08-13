Madison tops Sport Illustrated's 2019 roundup of the 10 best college towns across the United States.
Joan Nieson of Sports Illustrated said her rankings focused on college town environment, landscape, food and drink offerings, culture and music scenes as important factors.
The magazine called out Madison's oft-cited attributes in other quality of life rankings, such as a great food and bar scene: "... Madison is about as picturesque as it gets, and the Terrace at Memorial Union on campus at the University of Wisconsin might be the most delightful spot in the Midwest ...plus, it’s worthwhile to freeze for a late-season football game here."
Wisconsin State Journal beat writer Jason Galloway broke down the University of Wisconsin's top five position battles for the upcoming football season.
