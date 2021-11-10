Madison native Mike Shaw brings D-III football to area with Culver's Isthmus Bowl

Mike Shaw was getting a lot of puzzled looks as he made his pitch.

It wasn’t so much that his idea was out-of-the-box, as bowl games for NCAA Division III football teams have been happening for about a decade. But the curiosity Shaw drew as he tried to drum up sponsorships for such a game to be played in Wisconsin was about him.

Why did a human resources representative in his early-30s with no background in sports management or promotion want to take on such a project?

Shaw, a Madison native who graduated from Edgewood High School and played basketball at UW-Platteville, told the State Journal that he wanted to give D-III football a showcase in his hometown.

“Division III is really not well-known in Madison, it's a Badger city,” Shaw said. “So I wanted to create a new concept for the city of Madison to have one bowl game a year there for them to, not to get a break from the Badgers, but just to have another division be able to compete in front of the city.”

The first Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School’s football stadium, featuring the best team from the Wisconsin Intercollege Athletic Conference and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin to not make the 32-team D-III playoffs.