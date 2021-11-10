Madison native Mike Shaw brings D-III football to area with Culver's Isthmus Bowl

Mike Shaw was getting a lot of puzzled looks as he made his pitch.
It wasn’t so much that his idea was out-of-the-box, as bowl games for NCAA Division III football teams have been happening for about a decade. But the curiosity Shaw drew as he tried to drum up sponsorships for such a game to be played in Wisconsin was about him.
Why did a human resources representative in his early-30s with no background in sports management or promotion want to take on such a project?
Shaw, a Madison native who graduated from Edgewood High School and played basketball at UW-Platteville, told the State Journal that he wanted to give D-III football a showcase in his hometown.
“Division III is really not well-known in Madison, it's a Badger city,” Shaw said. “So I wanted to create a new concept for the city of Madison to have one bowl game a year there for them to, not to get a break from the Badgers, but just to have another division be able to compete in front of the city.”
The first Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School’s football stadium, featuring the best team from the Wisconsin Intercollege Athletic Conference and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin to not make the 32-team D-III playoffs.
“It’s going to more than likely be two ranked teams that sort of get snubbed and don’t get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament,” Shaw said. “... To me, to see a team that went 8-2 or 7-3 and only lost to other ranked teams not get an opportunity to compete, it doesn’t sit right with me.”
Shaw said he had the idea for a few years, but he started putting serious work into it last spring when he was stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the span of 72 hours, Shaw created a logo, finalized the name and wrote a 20-page proposal to present to sponsors.
He got his title sponsor, Culver’s, involved by sending a letter to the restaurant chain’s founder, Craig Culver, and piquing his interest. Shaw pitched a number of other sponsors and raised $35,000 for the game and worked with the Verona school district to secure the venue before taking his plan to the conferences.
“I brought them the meal,” Shaw said.
Both conferences were eager to come aboard, Shaw said. Both leagues regularly have multiple ranked teams at the end of the season, but making the playoffs is quite difficult with only five at-large bids available for teams that don’t win their conference.
When WIAC and CCIW teams make the playoffs, they often go far. The conferences are a combined 68-28 in the playoffs since 2010, according to D3football.com. The WIAC, which consists of eight UW-System institutions, is 45-12 in playoff games during that stretch. The CCIW’s North Central defeated UW-Whitewater in the 2019 national title game, the last one held due to the pandemic.
The matchup will be determined by results of this weekend’s slate in both conferences. Whitewater will receive the WIAC’s automatic bid after clinching the league title with a win over La Crosse last week, but La Crosse has a good shot at making the playoff field if it wins Saturday. That likely would lead to the winner of the Oshkosh-River Falls matchup Saturday as the WIAC’s representative in the Isthmus Bowl.
North Central earned the CCIW’s automatic bid and Wheaton likely is earning a playoff invite if it wins Saturday, so Washington University in St. Louis would be the league’s team to play in Verona.
Shaw’s goal is to have the game become an annual event that provides players on the conferences’ teams the hope to play another game if their squad doesn’t make the playoffs.
“This is going to be like an Elite Eight-level game,” Shaw said. “Honestly, I hope it kind of creates some rivalries or they start scheduling each other more often in nonconference (play).”
Shaw has been working with an eight-person advisory committee consisting of two athletic directors and two coaches from each league.
Tickets are available starting at $10 and can be purchased by contacting isthmusbowl@gmail.com.
“The Isthmus Bowl, for the last 18 months, it’s almost become like a second full-time job,” Shaw said. “I didn’t really realize how much time I’d have to put into it, but I love it because I just love sports and I always have.”
