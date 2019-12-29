LSU's Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs in stunning 63-28 rout of Oklahoma in College Football Playoff semifinal

The officials did not throw a flag, but a video review showed that Radley-Hiles leaped into the defenseless player with a shoulder to the helmet.

Three plays later, Burrow went deep to Jefferson for a TD that extended LSU's lead to 28-7.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: Playing for the first time in a city where the Braves have become notorious for their flops in the Major League Baseball playoffs, the Sooners turned in a familiar performance. They have made the College Football Playoff four times in the six-year history of the format, but have yet to win a game. That could affect the way the selection committee views the Sooners the next time they're in the mix — or any other Big 12 school, for that matter.

LSU: While this game will be remembered for the dynamic offensive showing, the Tigers' defense kept up its encouraging turnaround over the latter part of the season. They held Oklahoma to 322 yards — far below its 554.2-yard average coming into the game, which ranked second nationally behind LSU. The front line kept the heat on Hurts, who was sacked twice and often wound up on his backside when he got the ball away.

