LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in record-breaking landslide vote

Burrow's victory was a foregone conclusion, but after he was announced as the winner it still overwhelmed him.

“That's the most I've cried in 23 years of living,” Burrow said later.

After hugging his parents and coaches, Burrow made his way to the stage inside the PlayStation Theater in Times Square. He started his acceptance speech, stopped and took 23 seconds to compose himself before rattling off the names of LSU's other offensive players.

“All my teammates have supported me, welcomed me with open arms. Kid from Ohio, come down to the Bayou, and welcomed me as brothers,” Burrow said, with about two dozen former Heisman winners standing behind him on stage.

“What a special moment,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I thought Joe handled everything first class. It’s the first time I've seen him get that emotional.”

The Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma and Hurts on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

“I'm ready to get back to Baton Rouge and start practice on Monday,” Burrow said.