LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in record-breaking landslide vote

NEW YORK — Born into a family of Cornhuskers and raised in the Buckeye state, Joe Burrow left his roots behind and became a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU.
The quarterback won the Heisman on Saturday night in a record-breaking landslide, becoming the first LSU player to bring college football's most prestigious award back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 60 years.
Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7% of all the first-place votes available. Burrow also set a record for percentage of points available received with 93.8, breaking the mark of 91.6% set by Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006. Burrow was named on 95.5% of all ballots, breaking the record of 95.2% set by Oregon's Marcus Mariota in 2014.
Burrow's margin of victory of 1,846 points broke the record of 1,750 set by O.J. Simpson of Southern California in 1968.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third, defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State was fourth, and University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor fifth.
Burrow transferred last year to LSU from Ohio State, where he was a sparingly used reserve. After finishing strong for the Tigers in 2018, he broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU (13-0) to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
Burrow's victory was a foregone conclusion, but after he was announced as the winner it still overwhelmed him.
“That's the most I've cried in 23 years of living,” Burrow said later.
After hugging his parents and coaches, Burrow made his way to the stage inside the PlayStation Theater in Times Square. He started his acceptance speech, stopped and took 23 seconds to compose himself before rattling off the names of LSU's other offensive players.
“All my teammates have supported me, welcomed me with open arms. Kid from Ohio, come down to the Bayou, and welcomed me as brothers,” Burrow said, with about two dozen former Heisman winners standing behind him on stage.
“What a special moment,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I thought Joe handled everything first class. It’s the first time I've seen him get that emotional.”
The Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma and Hurts on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
“I'm ready to get back to Baton Rouge and start practice on Monday,” Burrow said.
Burrow, a senior, blended perfectly with first-year LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady and produced the most prolific offense in school history. Playing in a version of the offense Drew Brees runs for the New Orleans Saints, Burrow has shown accuracy and quick decision-making similar to his childhood idol. With at least one game left, Burrow has passed for 4,715 yards and is completing 77.9% of his passes, on pace to set an NCAA record.
The kid who grew up thinking he might play college basketball has blossomed into the possible first overall pick in April's NFL draft, and LSU's second Heisman winner.
Halfback Billy Cannon won the Heisman for LSU in 1959. The 60-year gap between Heisman victories for LSU is the largest for any school with multiple winners.
Burrow is the 17th quarterback to win the Heisman since 2000, and the third straight QB to win the award after transferring, joining Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).
Burrow's dad, Jimmy Burrow, was a longtime college football coach who played at Nebraska. He spent the last 14 years of his career as defensive coordinator at Ohio University in Athens before retiring to spend his weekends watching his son play.
“It's been a dream season for him as well,” Burrow said.
Joe Burrow grew up in The Plains, Ohio. His older brothers both played at Nebraska.
His father's old boss, Ohio coach Frank Solich, hoped the youngest Burrow boy would play for the Bobcats, but Joe took off in high school. Burrow was Mr. Football in Ohio in 2014 and signed with Ohio State the next year.
In Columbus, Ohio, Burrow joined an already loaded quarterback room with J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller. Burrow redshirted as a freshman and played a little in 2016.
In 2017, he was competing with Dwayne Haskins to be Barrett's backup and broke his hand in preseason practice. That opened the door for Haskins to position himself as the quarterback of the future for Ohio State.
After spring practice in 2018, having already graduated from Ohio State, Burrow decided to transfer. LSU wasn't his first choice, but Orgeron recruited the quarterback hard.
“He gave me an opportunity when not a lot of people thought I was going to do anything,” Burrow said. “He trusted me with his program.”
Burrow was interested in Nebraska, but that interest wasn't reciprocated. Cincinnati seemed like a possibility, playing for former Ohio State assistant coach Luke Fickell.
A visit to LSU, with its 100,000-seat stadium, history of winning, southern hospitality and SEC competition, won over Burrow. Orgeron has called Burrow his most important recruit and maybe the most important recruit in the history of LSU football.
That might have sounded like hyperbole a few months ago.
Not anymore.
“It's been a long and winding (journey),” Burrow said, “and there's still more chapters to be written.”
Heisman Winners
(x-vacated)
2019_Joe Burrow, LSU, QB
2018_Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB
2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB
2016_Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB
2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB
2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon, QB
2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB
2012_Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, QB
2011_Robert Griffin III, Baylor, QB
2010_Cam Newton, Auburn, QB
2009_Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB
2008_Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, QB
2007_Tim Tebow, Florida, QB
2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State, QB
2005_x-Reggie Bush, Southern Cal, RB
2004_Matt Leinart, Southern Cal, QB
2003_Jason White, Oklahoma, QB
2002_Carson Palmer, Southern Cal, QB
2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska, QB
2000_Chris Weinke, Florida St., QB
1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, RB
1998_Ricky Williams, Texas, RB
1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB
1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB
1995_Eddie George, Ohio State, TB
1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, RB
1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB
1992_Gino Torretta, Miami, QB
1991_Desmond Howard, Michigan, WR
1990_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young, QB
1989_Andre Ware, Houston, QB
1988_Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, RB
1987_Tim Brown, Notre Dame, WR
1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami, QB
1985_Bo Jackson, Auburn, TB
1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College, QB
1983_Mike Rozier, Nebraska, TB
1982_Herschel Walker, Georgia, HB
1981_Marcus Allen, Southern Cal, TB
1980_George Rogers, South Carolina, HB
1979_Charles White, Southern Cal, TB
1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma, HB
1977_Earl Campbell, Texas, FB
1976_Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, HB
1975_Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1974_Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1973_John Cappelletti, Penn State, HB
1972_Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, FL
1971_Pat Sullivan, Auburn, QB
1970_Jim Plunkett, Stanford, QB
1969_Steve Owens, Oklahoma, HB
1968_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal, TB
1967_Gary Beban, UCLA, QB
1966_Steve Spurrier, Florida, QB
1965_Mike Garrett, Southern Cal, TB
1964_John Huarte, Notre Dame, QB
1963_Roger Staubach, Navy, QB
1962_Terry Baker, Oregon State, QB
1961_Ernie Davis, Syracuse, HB
1960_Joe Bellino, Navy, HB
1959_Billy Cannon, LSU, HB
1958_Pete Dawkins, Army, HB
1957_John David Crow, Texas A&M, HB
1956_Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, QB
1955_Howard Cassady, Ohio State, HB
1954_Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, FB
1953_John Lattner, Notre Dame, HB
1952_Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, HB
1951_Dick Kazmaier, Princeton, HB
1950_Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, HB
1949_Leon Hart, Notre Dame, E
1948_Doak Walker, SMU, HB
1947_John Lujack, Notre Dame, QB
1946_Glenn Davis, Army, HB
1945_Doc Blanchard, Army, HB
1944_Les Horvath, Ohio State, QB
1943_Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB
1942_Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, HB
1941_Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB
1940_Tom Harmon, Michigan, HB
1939_Nile Kinnick, Iowa, HB
1938_Davey O'Brien, Texas Christian, QB
1937_Clint Frank, Yale, HB
1936_Larry Kelley, Yale, E
1935_Jay Berwanger, Chicago, HB
