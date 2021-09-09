Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game

UW administrators said before the opener that there would be challenges for concessions sales because of a shortage of game-day workers. A decrease in the number of non-profit groups signing up to work at the stadium in exchange for a commission for their organization is partially behind the smaller number of workers.

"We definitely appreciate the fans' understanding and patience as we continue to build our team back up," Lucas said. "Because we know the concessions experience is a really important part of game day and it's a priority for us to continue to improve in that area and provide the best service possible."

UW again is planning to allow fans to bring in an unopened bottle of water this week to help alleviate concessions waits. Water is the biggest seller at football games, Lucas said.

Some of those who attended last Saturday's game said they either skipped the points of sale because of the lines or had to wait for nearly an entire quarter. Concerns about cramped quarters in the concourses with few people wearing masks also were aired.

Season ticket holder Jim Bartlett said he was so bothered by walking shoulder-to-shoulder with unmasked fans through the concourses after the game that he's not planning on using his tickets this week.