Locked down: Graham Mertz throws 3 interceptions as Wildcats defense stymies Badgers

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nearly everyone involved in Saturday’s top-20 matchup between the University of Wisconsin football team and Northwestern said beforehand they expected a fight.
The game was certainly that, but one in which the No. 10 Badgers seemed to tie one hand behind their backs over and over. The No. 19 Wildcats capitalized on the many mistakes UW made and continued to make Ryan Field a house of horrors for the Badgers.
UW allowed Northwestern to control the action and failed to generate offense consistently en route to a 17-7 loss, dropping UW to 1-6 in its last seven trips to Evanston.
The Wildcats (5-0) now have the inside track toward the Big Ten West Division championship — they face Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois down the stretch, all of which have losing records.
Senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were both not available for the Badgers after playing in the first two games of the year. Both appeared to take hits late in the Michigan game, but UW isn’t providing status reports on players until the hour before kickoff, and that report didn’t list reasons for Davis or Pryor’s absences.
Their inability to play limited what UW could do offensively and exposed the lack of depth at the position.
Northwestern took a lead before halftime and the Badgers’ offense never was able to sustain drives to cut into the deficit in the second half. UW gained 132 yards on 44 plays (3 yards per play) after halftime — 43 of those yards came on its penultimate possession — turned it over on downs twice and threw an interception.
UW entered the game having committed just four penalties for a total of 20 yards. The Badgers had eight penalties for 69 yards against Northwestern, including four defensive pass interferences to extend Northwestern drives and three false starts. Three of the PI calls, all in the first half, were questionable penalties and UW defensive backs haven’t been flagged for similar plays in previous games this year.
That rustiness that many expected to see from the Badgers coming off a two-week layoff last week at Michigan seemed to catch up with them Saturday. UW came into the game with one turnover this season, but committed four turnovers in the first half and five in total. Three of those first-half giveaways, both interceptions and one fumble, came from redshirt freshman Graham Mertz.
Mertz scrambled for 24 yards to keep a drive alive late in the first quarter, but then was stripped by senior linebacker Blake Gallagher on a play-action drop back the next play. That gave Northwestern the ball at UW’s 32, but the defense got a stop and Northwestern’s Charlie Kuhbander missed the 45-yard field goal attempt short and to the left to keep the damage minimal.
Two drives later, Mertz tried to throw against the grain of the defense after moving in the pocket to create a throwing line. Wildcats senior linebacker Paddy Fisher tipped the ball, which bounced off tight end Hayden Rucci and into the arms of safety Brandon Joseph.
The defense again got a stop off the turnover, forcing a punt in four plays. But back-to-back shaky plays from Mertz gave Northwestern the ball and all the momentum before halftime. On a second down play, Mertz faked a handoff and had tight end Jake Ferguson in the flat for a potentially big gain, but he threw the ball too hard and Ferguson dropped the hot pass. The next play, Mertz well overthrew receiver Jack Dunn over the middle and Joseph nabbed his second interception.
Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey then orchestrated a 72-yard drive on which he went 7-for-7 passing, including a 25-yard touchdown to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman to give the Wildcats the lead with less than a minute before halftime.
Kuhbander tallied the only second-half points with a short field goal early in the fourth quarter.
