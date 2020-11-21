Locked down: Graham Mertz throws 3 interceptions as Wildcats defense stymies Badgers

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nearly everyone involved in Saturday’s top-20 matchup between the University of Wisconsin football team and Northwestern said beforehand they expected a fight.

The game was certainly that, but one in which the No. 10 Badgers seemed to tie one hand behind their backs over and over. The No. 19 Wildcats capitalized on the many mistakes UW made and continued to make Ryan Field a house of horrors for the Badgers.

UW allowed Northwestern to control the action and failed to generate offense consistently en route to a 17-7 loss, dropping UW to 1-6 in its last seven trips to Evanston.

The Wildcats (5-0) now have the inside track toward the Big Ten West Division championship — they face Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois down the stretch, all of which have losing records.

Senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were both not available for the Badgers after playing in the first two games of the year. Both appeared to take hits late in the Michigan game, but UW isn’t providing status reports on players until the hour before kickoff, and that report didn’t list reasons for Davis or Pryor’s absences.

Their inability to play limited what UW could do offensively and exposed the lack of depth at the position.