Linebacker Leo Chenal is playing his best football when the Badgers need it most

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Leo Chenal’s best games have come at crucial times this season.
The University of Wisconsin inside linebacker had a career-high 3½ sacks and nine tackles, including 5½ tackles for loss, in Saturday's 30-13 win over No. 25 Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. That followed last week's career-high 17 tackles (eight solo) in a victory against Army.
The Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are finding a rhythm, and Chenal is playing arguably the best football of his career during UW’s three-game winning streak.
“He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Monday following the win against Army. “It's fun to watch, once again, players grow and just continue to develop kind of new things that surprise you at times. The physicality, the play speed, all that stuff, you know that's going to be there. The intensity he brings, anytime you watch a guy just continue to make different types of plays, it's fun because you realize they're getting more confident and they're getting more comfortable in the scheme.”
The Badgers finally have established their identity with three straight wins: run the ball relentlessly with Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen and suffocate teams on defense.
That latter part starts with players such as Chenal, who has 50 tackles and five sacks in five games this season.
“It’s just, again, trusting the coaching,” Chenal said when asked about his past two performances. “We want to get better every week individually, and I think Jack (Sanborn) and I, we’re just trusting the process and continuing to get better and finding more opportunities for turnovers and sacks.”
The junior wasted no time establishing his presence Saturday. He and Sanborn leveled Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell on third down to stall Purdue's first drive. Chenal again sacked O’Connell on the first play of the next drive for an 8-yard loss that put Purdue behind the sticks and led to another punt.
Chenal got flagged for a personal foul later in the first quarter, but he made up for it with another sack midway through the second. Caesar Williams stepped in front of an O’Connell pass intended for receiver Broc Thompson a play after the sack.
The junior's final sack came on a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter with the Boilermakers trying to mount a comeback while trailing 27-13. He tackled O’Connell for a 7-yard loss to stall the drive.
He may match his jersey number today.@BadgerFootball star @chenal_leo has 3.5 sacks, and counting. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uri8iidive— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
Chenal also stopped a third-and-1 run up the middle for no gain, forcing yet another Purdue punt.
“It’s a game where you can (have) another chance to play,” Chenal said. “And I knew it could be a possibility we could run up the sacks a little bit just because all the stuff we’ve been stressing and the way Purdue likes to play.”
The Badgers finished with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Chenal accounting for more than half of both. And the defense forced five turnovers, including a season-high three interceptions for O’Connell.
“You guys were there, everyone was there and saw: our defense played a heck of a football game against a really good offense,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “A lot of guys on defense contributing.”
Safety Collin Wilder called Chenal a “larger Tazmanian Devil,” — the out-of-control Looney Tunes character who is known for causing chaos. Chenal laughed at the comparison and suggested Wilder should take a look in the mirror.
“Oh, man, I used to watch that all the time,” Chenal said. “That guy’s one to say it — he’s always bringing the juice every practice. He’s so vocal, he’s one of the leaders of the team, one of the great leaders. So just feeding off each other’s juice, you know?”
The Badgers will need more of that destructive presence from Chenal to knock off No. 11 Iowa, which is coming off a bye after being upset a week ago by the Boilermakers, and retake control of the Big Ten's West Division.
