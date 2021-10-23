Linebacker Leo Chenal is playing his best football when the Badgers need it most

That latter part starts with players such as Chenal, who has 50 tackles and five sacks in five games this season.

“It’s just, again, trusting the coaching,” Chenal said when asked about his past two performances. “We want to get better every week individually, and I think Jack (Sanborn) and I, we’re just trusting the process and continuing to get better and finding more opportunities for turnovers and sacks.”

The junior wasted no time establishing his presence Saturday. He and Sanborn leveled Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell on third down to stall Purdue's first drive. Chenal again sacked O’Connell on the first play of the next drive for an 8-yard loss that put Purdue behind the sticks and led to another punt.

Chenal got flagged for a personal foul later in the first quarter, but he made up for it with another sack midway through the second. Caesar Williams stepped in front of an O’Connell pass intended for receiver Broc Thompson a play after the sack.

The junior's final sack came on a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter with the Boilermakers trying to mount a comeback while trailing 27-13. He tackled O’Connell for a 7-yard loss to stall the drive.

Chenal also stopped a third-and-1 run up the middle for no gain, forcing yet another Purdue punt.