Leo Chenal's 'great week' includes engagement, Wisconsin bowl win

LAS VEGAS — Leo Chenal knew long ago he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Randi Siebenthal.
The University of Wisconsin linebacker placed a down payment on an engagement ring for Siebenthal two years ago.
“I’m married to the game, I don’t even want to hear that,” Chenal joked.
“It was definitely a great week for me, great team in Vegas, great time with my girlfriend, now fiancee. I kind of had to build up the courage a little bit.”
Chenal mustered that courage during the Badgers’ bowl trip to Las Vegas, proposing Wednesday night in front of the famous fountains outside of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Chenal didn’t share details of how he popped the question, but he said Siebenthal had told him that if he ever did, she wanted it to be somewhere pretty. Mission accomplished on that front, and she accepted Chenal’s proposal.
“Big time players make big time plays,” said John Chenal, UW’s senior fullback and Leo’s older brother. John, who scored the first touchdown in UW’s 20-13 win in the Las Vegas Bowl, got married last summer and joined the newly engaged couple a few minutes after the proposal.
“I was really happy for him. He’s always got to follow in big brother’s footsteps,” John said with a big smile.
Chenal’s engagement was the second of the season for UW’s linebackers. Senior Noah Burks proposed to his now-fiancee after the Badgers’ home victory over Army in October. Burks’ younger brother Logan is a wide receiver for Army, so his family was in attendance.
Burks didn’t want to spoil how he may have helped Chenal in asking his big question but said the two may have compared notes.
“We definitely had some talking going on,” Burks said. “He was fully prepared to do it. I’m really excited for him and Randi, happy for ‘em.”
Chenal followed his life-changing moment with another solid game for the Badgers’ defense. He led UW with nine tackles, tallied his eighth sack of the season and had another half a tackle for loss.
One of the few things that Chenal had trouble with was containing ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ scrambling. He was used as a spy at times, trying to mirror Daniels’ running and not allow him to pick up yards. Daniels finished with 40 net yards, but he had 68 before accounting for sack yardage.
“This guy’s like Lamar Jackson,” Chenal said about Daniels. “He out-ran me, he juked me out, ton of respect for that guy. He played so well.”
The Las Vegas Bowl might’ve been the final game for Chenal at UW. He told reporters he’s still mulling whether to enter the NFL draft and he’ll go home after the season to discuss the matter with his family. John Chenal also is debating whether to return to UW for a sixth season, something Leo said would impact his decision.
“You want to play football with your brother,” Leo said. “Whether you get paid or not, it’s really special to be able to say you played with your brother. But at the end of the day, I’m going to try to do what’s best for me and my family.”