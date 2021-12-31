Leo Chenal's 'great week' includes engagement, Wisconsin bowl win

Chenal’s engagement was the second of the season for UW’s linebackers. Senior Noah Burks proposed to his now-fiancee after the Badgers’ home victory over Army in October. Burks’ younger brother Logan is a wide receiver for Army, so his family was in attendance.

Burks didn’t want to spoil how he may have helped Chenal in asking his big question but said the two may have compared notes.

“We definitely had some talking going on,” Burks said. “He was fully prepared to do it. I’m really excited for him and Randi, happy for ‘em.”

Chenal followed his life-changing moment with another solid game for the Badgers’ defense. He led UW with nine tackles, tallied his eighth sack of the season and had another half a tackle for loss.

One of the few things that Chenal had trouble with was containing ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ scrambling. He was used as a spy at times, trying to mirror Daniels’ running and not allow him to pick up yards. Daniels finished with 40 net yards, but he had 68 before accounting for sack yardage.

“This guy’s like Lamar Jackson,” Chenal said about Daniels. “He out-ran me, he juked me out, ton of respect for that guy. He played so well.”