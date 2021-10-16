Leo Chenal saves Badgers, who got help in Big Ten title chase to control their own destiny

Linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn could not be stopped all night.
The University of Wisconsin duo never were far from the ball against Army’s tricky triple-option offense.
So it was fitting when Chenal was there to save the day with the Black Knights attempting a comeback down 13-7 inside the final 4 minutes Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Facing a first down at their own 15, Army’s backup quarterback Jabari Laws dropped back and was hit quickly by Chenal, who forced a fumble during the sack that defensive tackle Keeanu Benton recovered at the 1-yard line. Officials took a look to make sure the turnover was not an incomplete pass, and the call stood.
"I think what allows him to be successful, he’s obviously a talent and loves the game," UW coach Paul Chryst said about Sanborn. Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad "does a great job coaching him, and I think him and Jack play off each other, too. I really believe that Leo’s a guy that, every day he’s at practice, every day he’s all in."
Badgers QB Graham Mertz rushed for his second touchdown on the night when he snuck in on the keeper to make it 20-7 a play after the fumble recovery.
Army answered on the next drive when Laws led a 77-yard scoring drive that ended in A.J. Howard Jr.’s 6-yard run, but UW burned the final 38 seconds of play to win 20-14.
The Badgers, winners of two straight for the first time this season, head into the second half of the season with nothing but Big Ten play ahead of them and a suddenly intriguing two-week stretch that may decide the West Division champ.
UW’s West Division title hopes got a shot in the arm nearly an hour before kickoff thanks to Purdue’s 24-7 upset of No. 2 Iowa.
The Badgers now control their own destiny. Win out against six Big Ten opponents — including the next two against the teams ahead of them in the West: at Purdue (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and home against Iowa (6-1, 3-1) — and they claim the division and a berth in the Big Ten championship game thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker with Iowa.
Chenal and Sanborn feasted with Army intent on trying to establish the run inside much of the game. Chenal finished with 17 tackles (eight solo, 2.5 tackles for loss) and Sanborn added 12 takedowns (eight solo) and recovered the last-ditch onside kick with 37 seconds left to ice the game.
The defense held the Black Knights to 50 rushing attempts and 179 yards, well below their season average of 318.2 yards. Army didn’t attempt a pass until the first minute of the second half and finished with 87 yards on 5-of-6 passing from Laws.
Army only found success when it committed to stretching the field horizontally.
After six drives ended in five punts and a missed field goal, Army’s seventh drive, which started with seconds left in the third quarter, gained 56 yards and ended with quarterback Tyhier Tyler rolling right before cutting back left to score on a 5-yard keeper with 11:22 left in the game.
The score, which came after Tyler was crushed earlier in the drive and briefly left the game, cut a 13-0 deficit to 13-7 and forced UW to put together an important fourth-quarter drive.
But the Badgers offense stalled past midfield, which forced the defense once again to come up big.
Chenal did just that, flying up the middle right into Laws’ chest for the strip-sack that set up the deciding score.
Meanwhile, UW’s offense did just enough to make sure the defensive effort was rewarded.
Freshman running back Braelon Allen, fully entrenched as the Badgers’ No. 2 runner after Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team Sunday, picked up where he left off a week ago in the Illinois win.
The Badgers rode Allen seven times for 72 yards after consecutive UW drives ended in a lost fumble by Mertz and a punt. The rookie snapped the scoreless tie just 2 minutes, 2 seconds into the second quarter when he took a handoff left, sat behind a Hayden Rucci block then bounced it outside for a 33-yard touchdown.
The Badgers then opened up the offense and utilized a bit of trickery on the next drive.
UW lined up to punt after Army stopped Allen for a 1-yard gain on third-and-2. But Sanborn took a direct snap and ran 8 yards on his first career carry to extend the drive.
"You talk about situations that are big, he's out there," Chryst said. "We thought during the week that they might be susceptible to that."
The Black Knights couldn’t recover afterwards. Mertz and the passing game opened up things with a 36-yard bomb to Danny Davis — his first reception in three games — and a pass interference penalty that gained 11 more yards when tight end Jake Ferguson was taken down inside the 10-yard line.
That set up Mertz’s first rushing score of the season. The redshirt sophomore executed a perfect bootleg left and waltzed in untouched for a 7-yard touchdown that made it 13-0 after a blocked PAT.
Mertz bounced back from his first-drive fumble and finished a respectable 8 of 15 for 112 yards and no touchdowns. He was in sync with Ferguson all night, connecting four times for 58 yards. Ferguson extended his UW-leading streak of games with a reception to 40.
Chez Mellusi and Allen came up short of consecutive weeks running for 100 yards apiece, but the ground game still churned out 198 yards and averaged nearly 4.6 yards on 43 rushes. Allen led the charge with his second straight 100-yard game, finishing with 108 yards on 16 carries (6.8 yards per carry). Mellusi added 66 yards on 16 carries.