Leo Chenal, other Wisconsin football defenders on the fence about leaving for NFL draft
Leo Chenal, other Wisconsin football defenders on the fence about leaving for NFL draft

There are a lot of voices in the ears of Leo Chenal right now.

Same goes the University of Wisconsin linebacker’s teammates Keeanu Benton and Faion Hicks. They’re a few of the Badgers football players who have a decision in front of them regarding the next steps in their careers. Staying another year at UW or taking a shot at the NFL has weighed on all three players’ minds.

UW players are still waiting to hear from the NFL College Advisory Committee regarding their projected draft positions, a big factor in their decisions, but not the only one.

“You want as much information as you can to make the most careful decision and most thoughtful decision,” Chenal said Tuesday. “I'm not going to really put a (draft-round) number on it or anything like that. It's more than just a number, it's weighing a lot of factors. There's a lot of special stuff going on here, a lot of things we could do next year. It's more than just like potential this or potential that. A lot of it is things you want to accomplish, too.”

Chenal — a second-team All-American per a number of voting bodies, including the Associated Press — could forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft, but he is running into a positional debate. There’s doubt that Chenal can cover enough space in pass coverage to be an inside linebacker at the pro level. Chenal’s downhill, hard-charging playstyle was a better fit in the pros before passing offense evolved to control the game.

He led the Badgers and was second in the Big Ten with 106 tackles despite missing the first two games after contracting COVID-19. His seven sacks are a team-high, as are his 17 tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in the league in sacks and second in tackles for loss, but he had the most tackles for loss per game (1.7) in the Big Ten.

“If you’re looking at like production-wise, it was a pretty bad year for me in coverage,” Chenal said. “It's always something you’ve got to look at — not only your strengths to improve on, but you’ve got to look at your weaknesses. Staying another year would help with that. You’ve got to look at and weigh everything and that is part of it. There's always stuff I can work on.”

It’s also uncertain whether Chenal has the ability to play as an edge defender in the NFL. So while the physical tools of strength and speed are present, his lack of positional fit hurts his draft stock. ESPN ranked Chenal the No. 237 overall prospect in this year’s class if he were to leave UW, the lowest of the five Badgers included on the list.

Chenal’s situation, while different position-wise, is reminiscent of former Badgers outside linebacker Zack Baun’s difficulty in the 2020 draft. Baun was a consensus first-team All-American outside linebacker for UW, but thought to be too thin to play on the edge in the pros. New Orleans drafted him with the intent to play inside linebacker, and he’s played some in his year and a half in the league, but not consistently.

Hicks, a fifth-year senior cornerback, said he was also on the fence about attempting the leap to the NFL. He has a model for what a sixth year can do for your draft perception in teammate and close friend Caesar Williams. Williams wasn’t ranked by ESPN, but has a better chance to catch on either through the draft or as a free agent than he did after the 2020 season.

Hicks is speaking with his family often about what his next step should be. He said before the Badgers’ Senior Day against Nebraska that he was considering returning, but said Tuesday he’s keeping his options open.

“I explained to (my parents) I wanted to get my last game out of the way to really focus on that,” Hicks said of making his decision. “It’s kind of hard to stay in the moment, there’s so many people in your ear and stuff like that. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy these last few weeks with my teammates, and when that time comes, make the decision.”

Hicks had 28 tackles and nine pass breakups in the regular season.

The only UW player to tip his hand during the news conference at the McClain Center was junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton. He had ideas of playing just three years of college football since he became a starter as a freshman in 2019, but said he is leaning toward coming back next season. That would be a boon for the Badgers’ defensive line if it can secure its anchor in the middle for another season.

“At this point, I’m thinking about coming back,” Benton said. “Feel like I’ve got some room to improve mentally, like I said, and physically, especially with testing and strength and certain lifts. I’m still waiting on the evaluation. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Benton said the only thing that would sway his decision would be a first-round draft grade from the NFL committee, but that’s unlikely given the state of the interior defensive line class. A good number of draft-eligible defensive linemen returned to college this season, giving that position group depth that Benton would have to compete with.

Though it’s unfair to measure a nose tackle in UW’s scheme on raw counting stats, Benton had 24 tackles, five for loss, and 2½ sacks in 12 games this season. He proved this season he could play in nickel packages, becoming a three-down player on the line, so another season of experience and production could boost his draft stock.

“That's what I love about my family, they're not going to pressure me into doing one thing or the other,” Benton said. “We're not down too bad on money or anything like that where I absolutely need to go to the league.

“When the time comes, you’ve got to actually sit down and think, ‘Do you have everything it takes to make that next step.’ Because once you make it, you can’t come back.”

