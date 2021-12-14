Leo Chenal, other Wisconsin football defenders on the fence about leaving for NFL draft

There are a lot of voices in the ears of Leo Chenal right now.
Same goes the University of Wisconsin linebacker’s teammates Keeanu Benton and Faion Hicks. They’re a few of the Badgers football players who have a decision in front of them regarding the next steps in their careers. Staying another year at UW or taking a shot at the NFL has weighed on all three players’ minds.
UW players are still waiting to hear from the NFL College Advisory Committee regarding their projected draft positions, a big factor in their decisions, but not the only one.
“You want as much information as you can to make the most careful decision and most thoughtful decision,” Chenal said Tuesday. “I'm not going to really put a (draft-round) number on it or anything like that. It's more than just a number, it's weighing a lot of factors. There's a lot of special stuff going on here, a lot of things we could do next year. It's more than just like potential this or potential that. A lot of it is things you want to accomplish, too.”
Chenal — a second-team All-American per a number of voting bodies, including the Associated Press — could forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft, but he is running into a positional debate. There’s doubt that Chenal can cover enough space in pass coverage to be an inside linebacker at the pro level. Chenal’s downhill, hard-charging playstyle was a better fit in the pros before passing offense evolved to control the game.
He led the Badgers and was second in the Big Ten with 106 tackles despite missing the first two games after contracting COVID-19. His seven sacks are a team-high, as are his 17 tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in the league in sacks and second in tackles for loss, but he had the most tackles for loss per game (1.7) in the Big Ten.
“If you’re looking at like production-wise, it was a pretty bad year for me in coverage,” Chenal said. “It's always something you’ve got to look at — not only your strengths to improve on, but you’ve got to look at your weaknesses. Staying another year would help with that. You’ve got to look at and weigh everything and that is part of it. There's always stuff I can work on.”
It’s also uncertain whether Chenal has the ability to play as an edge defender in the NFL. So while the physical tools of strength and speed are present, his lack of positional fit hurts his draft stock. ESPN ranked Chenal the No. 237 overall prospect in this year’s class if he were to leave UW, the lowest of the five Badgers included on the list.
Chenal’s situation, while different position-wise, is reminiscent of former Badgers outside linebacker Zack Baun’s difficulty in the 2020 draft. Baun was a consensus first-team All-American outside linebacker for UW, but thought to be too thin to play on the edge in the pros. New Orleans drafted him with the intent to play inside linebacker, and he’s played some in his year and a half in the league, but not consistently.
Hicks, a fifth-year senior cornerback, said he was also on the fence about attempting the leap to the NFL. He has a model for what a sixth year can do for your draft perception in teammate and close friend Caesar Williams. Williams wasn’t ranked by ESPN, but has a better chance to catch on either through the draft or as a free agent than he did after the 2020 season.
Hicks is speaking with his family often about what his next step should be. He said before the Badgers’ Senior Day against Nebraska that he was considering returning, but said Tuesday he’s keeping his options open.
“I explained to (my parents) I wanted to get my last game out of the way to really focus on that,” Hicks said of making his decision. “It’s kind of hard to stay in the moment, there’s so many people in your ear and stuff like that. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy these last few weeks with my teammates, and when that time comes, make the decision.”
Hicks had 28 tackles and nine pass breakups in the regular season.
The only UW player to tip his hand during the news conference at the McClain Center was junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton. He had ideas of playing just three years of college football since he became a starter as a freshman in 2019, but said he is leaning toward coming back next season. That would be a boon for the Badgers’ defensive line if it can secure its anchor in the middle for another season.
“At this point, I’m thinking about coming back,” Benton said. “Feel like I’ve got some room to improve mentally, like I said, and physically, especially with testing and strength and certain lifts. I’m still waiting on the evaluation. We’ll see how that plays out.”
Benton said the only thing that would sway his decision would be a first-round draft grade from the NFL committee, but that’s unlikely given the state of the interior defensive line class. A good number of draft-eligible defensive linemen returned to college this season, giving that position group depth that Benton would have to compete with.
Though it’s unfair to measure a nose tackle in UW’s scheme on raw counting stats, Benton had 24 tackles, five for loss, and 2½ sacks in 12 games this season. He proved this season he could play in nickel packages, becoming a three-down player on the line, so another season of experience and production could boost his draft stock.
“That's what I love about my family, they're not going to pressure me into doing one thing or the other,” Benton said. “We're not down too bad on money or anything like that where I absolutely need to go to the league.
“When the time comes, you’ve got to actually sit down and think, ‘Do you have everything it takes to make that next step.’ Because once you make it, you can’t come back.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star receiver prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star safety prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore. pic.twitter.com/hqf8GGqZwp— Tim Monday (@pappamonday) November 16, 2021
AIDAN VAUGHAN
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
100% committed ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb