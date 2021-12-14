Leo Chenal, other Wisconsin football defenders on the fence about leaving for NFL draft

He led the Badgers and was second in the Big Ten with 106 tackles despite missing the first two games after contracting COVID-19. His seven sacks are a team-high, as are his 17 tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in the league in sacks and second in tackles for loss, but he had the most tackles for loss per game (1.7) in the Big Ten.

“If you’re looking at like production-wise, it was a pretty bad year for me in coverage,” Chenal said. “It's always something you’ve got to look at — not only your strengths to improve on, but you’ve got to look at your weaknesses. Staying another year would help with that. You’ve got to look at and weigh everything and that is part of it. There's always stuff I can work on.”

It’s also uncertain whether Chenal has the ability to play as an edge defender in the NFL. So while the physical tools of strength and speed are present, his lack of positional fit hurts his draft stock. ESPN ranked Chenal the No. 237 overall prospect in this year’s class if he were to leave UW, the lowest of the five Badgers included on the list.