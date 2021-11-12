Led by Badgers, strong rush defenses have teams struggling to establish ground attacks

Fifteen of the 16 players who earned first-team or second-team all-Mountain West honors as defensive linemen or linebackers last season are back with their teams this year.

"They're bigger bodies, they're older bodies, they've been in their system longer so the run fits are more exact ... and the open-field tackling's a little better also," Calhoun said. "So you just don't see nearly as many big gains."

Ricky Rahne, the coach at Conference USA program Old Dominion, offered another theory.

Rahne cited the transfers and other newcomers who have boosted run defenses in his league, but he also believes teams have figured out better ways to defend RPOs (run-pass options) now that they've had more time to deal with them.

"Teams have said to themselves, 'We're not going to let you just run the ball or just RPO us to death. If you're going to move the ball, we're going to make you drop-back pass and so some of those things,' " Rahne said. "Some teams have ben able to do that. Obviously in our league Western Kentucky has been very successful at drop-back passing and doing a nice job. So is Marshall."

Rahne noted that this trend isn't limited to his conference while praising the team that's setting the standard at stopping the run.