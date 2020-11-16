Last of a dying breed: Badgers fullbacks making presence known

“He’s just a gritty football player. Lucky to have him on my side of the ball and have him on our team and on offense. He’s a dynamic player. He gives us the option of passes and the run, he’s a great blocker. It’s been awesome to have him,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said.

“You just know he’s going to give it everything he has every given play to make sure he gives us the best opportunity on every play. Feel like as an offense as a whole that’s what we do for each other. We just love having Mason out there with us.”

Chenal has also provided offense, both on the goal line and other areas of the field. Chenal punched in a touchdown against Illinois in the season opener last month and helped ice the win against Michigan on Saturday. His 71 yards against Michigan more than doubled his career total at UW and he set a career-best with a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter kick-started the team’s seventh touchdown drive of the day.

Of the 23 players listed as fullbacks in the NFL this season, two came from UW’s system — Las Vegas' Alec Ingold and Pittsburgh’s Derek Watt. Ingold showed a similar array of skills that Stokke has been showing, and Ingold was a mentor to Stokke when he arrived at UW’s campus.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Stokke has a chance to follow that same path.