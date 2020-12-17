Lack of energy behind Badgers' offensive struggles

“The things we’ve been struggling on are overall energy levels,” Groshek said. “We’ve just got to stop beating ourselves. I think if we start bringing some better energy, I think we’ve got a chance to correct those little mistakes.”

Groshek was asked if that lack of energy applied to practice or games. He said all of the above.

“I think that’s something that we let get away from ourselves a little bit. Something that we haven’t been focusing on,” he said.

“Part of it is who we are as offensive players — we don’t have a lot of vocal, big-time energy guys, contagious-energy guys. And obviously we haven’t been making enough plays to bring energy into ourselves and into our teammates. But just focusing on keeping yourself energized and then hopefully leading to energizing your teammates and the guys around you.”

Perhaps the rivalry game against the Gophers will help jump-start the offense. The Badgers’ prior three opponents featured defenses that rank in the top 40 in the FBS in total defense, with Iowa (No. 12) and Northwestern (No. 13) leading the way. Minnesota’ ranks 89th in total defense and 107th against the run.

The Badgers are No. 1 in total defense, but the lack of scoring from the offense his given the defense little margin for error.