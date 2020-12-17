 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lack of energy behind Badgers' offensive struggles
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

Lack of energy behind Badgers' offensive struggles

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Iowa Football Groshek

Running back Garrett Groshek runs behind fullback Mason Stokke in the second half last week at Iowa, where the Badgers were held to 225 total yards in a 28-7 loss. “The things we’ve been struggling on are overall energy levels,” Groshek said this week. “We’ve just got to stop beating ourselves."

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senior safety Collin Wilder summarized the feelings of the University of Wisconsin football team succinctly this week.

“Can’t sugarcoat anything, everybody’s pretty pissed off around here,” Wilder said. “Losing three straight games, nobody’s happy. Nobody’s happy to be in the position we’re in.”

A great deal of that frustration lies on the offensive side of the ball. The Badgers (2-3) have scored 20 points over the past three games, marking the first time since 1990 the program failed to score 10 or more points in three consecutive games.

UW’s top three skill-position players — senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, and tailback Jalen Berger — have all missed time over the past three weeks, which has limited the firepower of the offense.

The unit has lacked efficiency on third downs in the skid, converting 15 of 50 third-down attempts. That’s something UW must improve when it defends Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota (3-2) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Obviously, just the game of football, you’ve got to keep yourself out of third-and-long. You want to minimize that,” redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz said. “You look at our past couple of weeks, that’s one area we need to work on. That’s one area I’ve got to own, especially as a quarterback, you need to be efficient on third down. That’s definitely an area we’re looking at.”

The Badgers’ poor conversion rate on third down is in part due to the many third-and-long situations they’ve faced. UW has averaged needing about 6 yards per third down over the past three weeks — 6.8 against Northwestern, 5.9 against Indiana and 6.4 last week at Iowa. The Badgers averaged 2.9, 5.4 and 2.1 yards on third downs, respectively, in that span, including three turnovers.

Those failures to convert are also part of why UW has only scored one touchdown in its last six trips to the red zone.

Issues on first and second down are the root of the many third-and-long scenarios the Badgers have faced. In a season-opening win against Illinois, UW gained 4.5 yards on average on first down. Against Michigan three weeks later, UW averaged 6 yards per first-down play. That number dipped slightly to 5.2 against Northwestern and has since cratered to 3.8 against Indiana and 3.7 against Iowa.

Missing playmakers certainly doesn’t help, and UW coach Paul Chryst said neither Davis nor Pryor has done much this week in practice, which means they’re unlikely to play. Berger is not listed on the depth chart this week and could possibly be dealing with COVID-19. Mertz also has been inaccurate in key spots to cost the team points.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senior running back Garrett Groshek said there’s another culprit causing UW’s woes offensively.

“The things we’ve been struggling on are overall energy levels,” Groshek said. “We’ve just got to stop beating ourselves. I think if we start bringing some better energy, I think we’ve got a chance to correct those little mistakes.”

Groshek was asked if that lack of energy applied to practice or games. He said all of the above.

“I think that’s something that we let get away from ourselves a little bit. Something that we haven’t been focusing on,” he said.

“Part of it is who we are as offensive players — we don’t have a lot of vocal, big-time energy guys, contagious-energy guys. And obviously we haven’t been making enough plays to bring energy into ourselves and into our teammates. But just focusing on keeping yourself energized and then hopefully leading to energizing your teammates and the guys around you.”

Perhaps the rivalry game against the Gophers will help jump-start the offense. The Badgers’ prior three opponents featured defenses that rank in the top 40 in the FBS in total defense, with Iowa (No. 12) and Northwestern (No. 13) leading the way. Minnesota’ ranks 89th in total defense and 107th against the run.

The Badgers are No. 1 in total defense, but the lack of scoring from the offense his given the defense little margin for error.

UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who is in his first year calling plays for the unit, said miscues such as penalties and drops have affected the group, which hasn’t had the same amount of time together this season as in a typical year.

rudolph mug

Rudolph

“I think when you have young players who are in there and things aren’t necessarily right, a guy has a misalignment or does something wrong, it’s easy for a group to then be … you lose a little bit of energy from that because you’re counting on each other to execute,” Rudolph said.

“This world of virtual meetings and seeing each other in the morning and kind of being gone is something that I don’t think puts, at least this offense, I don’t think it puts the program in a great position. This is a relationship (program), guys together, guys kind of helping each other to get through things.

“It’s accountability. I think football is accountability and love. Do you love each other enough to be accountable? And are you accountable enough to support each other? And some guys are fighting hard to do that, and they’re forced into some spots they didn’t realize or didn’t think they would be in. But they’re working, man, and that I give credit for and the guys that are older are helping them to get there. We’ve just got to stay on that track.”

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics