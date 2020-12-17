Lack of energy behind Badgers' offensive struggles

Senior safety Collin Wilder summarized the feelings of the University of Wisconsin football team succinctly this week.
“Can’t sugarcoat anything, everybody’s pretty pissed off around here,” Wilder said. “Losing three straight games, nobody’s happy. Nobody’s happy to be in the position we’re in.”
A great deal of that frustration lies on the offensive side of the ball. The Badgers (2-3) have scored 20 points over the past three games, marking the first time since 1990 the program failed to score 10 or more points in three consecutive games.
UW’s top three skill-position players — senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, and tailback Jalen Berger — have all missed time over the past three weeks, which has limited the firepower of the offense.
The unit has lacked efficiency on third downs in the skid, converting 15 of 50 third-down attempts. That’s something UW must improve when it defends Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota (3-2) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Obviously, just the game of football, you’ve got to keep yourself out of third-and-long. You want to minimize that,” redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz said. “You look at our past couple of weeks, that’s one area we need to work on. That’s one area I’ve got to own, especially as a quarterback, you need to be efficient on third down. That’s definitely an area we’re looking at.”
The Badgers’ poor conversion rate on third down is in part due to the many third-and-long situations they’ve faced. UW has averaged needing about 6 yards per third down over the past three weeks — 6.8 against Northwestern, 5.9 against Indiana and 6.4 last week at Iowa. The Badgers averaged 2.9, 5.4 and 2.1 yards on third downs, respectively, in that span, including three turnovers.
Those failures to convert are also part of why UW has only scored one touchdown in its last six trips to the red zone.
Issues on first and second down are the root of the many third-and-long scenarios the Badgers have faced. In a season-opening win against Illinois, UW gained 4.5 yards on average on first down. Against Michigan three weeks later, UW averaged 6 yards per first-down play. That number dipped slightly to 5.2 against Northwestern and has since cratered to 3.8 against Indiana and 3.7 against Iowa.
Missing playmakers certainly doesn’t help, and UW coach Paul Chryst said neither Davis nor Pryor has done much this week in practice, which means they’re unlikely to play. Berger is not listed on the depth chart this week and could possibly be dealing with COVID-19. Mertz also has been inaccurate in key spots to cost the team points.
Senior running back Garrett Groshek said there’s another culprit causing UW’s woes offensively.
“The things we’ve been struggling on are overall energy levels,” Groshek said. “We’ve just got to stop beating ourselves. I think if we start bringing some better energy, I think we’ve got a chance to correct those little mistakes.”
Groshek was asked if that lack of energy applied to practice or games. He said all of the above.
“I think that’s something that we let get away from ourselves a little bit. Something that we haven’t been focusing on,” he said.
“Part of it is who we are as offensive players — we don’t have a lot of vocal, big-time energy guys, contagious-energy guys. And obviously we haven’t been making enough plays to bring energy into ourselves and into our teammates. But just focusing on keeping yourself energized and then hopefully leading to energizing your teammates and the guys around you.”
Perhaps the rivalry game against the Gophers will help jump-start the offense. The Badgers’ prior three opponents featured defenses that rank in the top 40 in the FBS in total defense, with Iowa (No. 12) and Northwestern (No. 13) leading the way. Minnesota’ ranks 89th in total defense and 107th against the run.
The Badgers are No. 1 in total defense, but the lack of scoring from the offense his given the defense little margin for error.
UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who is in his first year calling plays for the unit, said miscues such as penalties and drops have affected the group, which hasn’t had the same amount of time together this season as in a typical year.
“I think when you have young players who are in there and things aren’t necessarily right, a guy has a misalignment or does something wrong, it’s easy for a group to then be … you lose a little bit of energy from that because you’re counting on each other to execute,” Rudolph said.
“This world of virtual meetings and seeing each other in the morning and kind of being gone is something that I don’t think puts, at least this offense, I don’t think it puts the program in a great position. This is a relationship (program), guys together, guys kind of helping each other to get through things.
“It’s accountability. I think football is accountability and love. Do you love each other enough to be accountable? And are you accountable enough to support each other? And some guys are fighting hard to do that, and they’re forced into some spots they didn’t realize or didn’t think they would be in. But they’re working, man, and that I give credit for and the guys that are older are helping them to get there. We’ve just got to stay on that track.”
Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Quick analysis: Hill has a strong arm and shown enough in camps to rise to a four-star recruit on Rivals. Competition level is a question mark at the high school level, but he’s got the tools to be a good college quarterback.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Hill: Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr “identified him really early. We thought he had great arm strength when you compared him to the best players in the country who were out there. We thought he was right there from the jump. … We really liked him, we felt personality-wise the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Jackson Acker (Madison), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire), Antwan Roberts (Nashville, Tenn.)
Quick analysis: There’s been talk about Acker switching positions at the college level, but UW listed him as a running back Wednesday. Acker didn’t play in the fall due to COVID-19, but he has shown a good mix of speed and power as a ball carrier. … Crawford has a James White-level ceiling as a third-down back and the most shiftiness of the bunch. … Roberts has explosion and proven ability to run through tackles.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re all kind of unique. Jackson’s a guy that obviously would have position flexibility, but he kind of is explosive. … Then you see Loyal, and Loyal’s got great speed, great change of direction, a chance for a home run hitter. I think he’s got great quicks in and out and, again, I think all these guys, we’ll find out exactly where they’re at when they come in, but I think guys that are just really good football players as well. … Antwan, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Skyler Bell (Bronx, N.Y.), Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio)
Quick analysis: The Badgers landed two players who possess good speed and agility at arguably the biggest position of need in the class. … Bell has a suddenness to his cuts that makes him dangerous as a receiver and returner. … Allen shows good ball skills when making contested catches and great body control.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Bell, who wasn’t able to visit campus before committing: “I just think you take the time to reach out. Whether it was Zoom meetings with him and his family, or whether it was phone calls, you took the time to be able to answer questions that pop up in their minds. I think those things are always huge.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Jack Pugh (Columbus, Ohio)
Quick analysis: He has long strides that help him cover a lot of ground and he’s shown an array of route-running skills from both an on-line and split-out positions.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Pugh: “Jack played his first year of football last year. This was his second year. Really a guy that was a hoop player that jumped into it. Watching his film, I thought he was really physical for a guy that hadn’t played football. He was physical at D-end as well as tight end. I think he’s got the ability to separate. I think he’s got really a lot of speed and explosiveness.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 3
Who are they: JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.), Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)
Quick analysis: The Badgers are set up to continue churning out great O-lines for years to come after an impressive haul of linemen in 2019. … Benzschawel is the third of his brothers to come to UW, and he’s shown great power and strength as a blocker. … Mahlman might be the most athletic of the bunch, having played tight end for a time in high school and as a basketball standout. … Rucci, the lone five-star recruit in the class, has all the tools to become an All-American tackle.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re big, athletic guys that you have to have as defenses are pretty darn athletic and being able to keep up with them. … I think those guys match in their work ethic and their mind-set, I think they’ll make a major impact here.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.)
Quick analysis: Jarvis was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but UW will look to make him a defensive end. He has good quickness but will need to add weight and strength at the college level.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Jarvis: “He fits what we do, the right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills as we continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on a tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’”
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Braelon Allen, (Fond du Lac), Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.), Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.), Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.)
Quick analysis: UW may need these players as soon as next year depending on what junior Jack Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas decide to do this offseason. … Allen is a physical freak, showing off-the-charts strength and love for making big hits. After playing safety in high school, moving to linebacker could allow him to be around the ball often. … Chaney posted back-to-back 100-tackle seasons as a junior and senior and has a nose for attacking the ball and creating fumbles. … Ratzlaff is another wild card. He has the speed and athleticism to play at any linebacker spot and turned down a hockey scholarship to Minnesota to play football. … Bryan Sanborn has good closing speed and often was used as a blitzer in high school.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Ratzlaff: “We’re excited for him because as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. So we still feel like there’s a ton of growth in his game and coming from a very, very high, high level of play already.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio)
Quick analysis: This group rivals the O-line as the deepest, most talented chunk of the class, but don’t be surprised if one or more of these players ends up being listed at another position in the future. … Adebogun, a lineman in high school, has a tremendous first step. … Bollers has the size to potentially play on the line, but the quickness and block-shedding of an outside backer. … Peterson was a prolific pass rusher in high school and could help UW soon.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Bollers: “We love his versatility. (We) see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Al Ashford III (Denver, Colo.), Ricardo Hallman (Miami, Fla.), Hunter Wohler (Muskego)
Quick analysis: Ashford already plays with the aggressive style that Leonhard loves and he’s borderline obsessive about learning and refining technique. … Hallman is a true ball hawk and uses his athleticism to close on balls in the air faster than opposing receivers. … Wohler, Wisconsin’s two-time AP state player of the year, is a special blend of ball skills and physicality as a safety.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Wohler: “Probably as highly recruited of a skill player in the state in a long time. Extremely talented. What he does at the safety position in impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch.”
