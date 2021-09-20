Kickoff times announced for Badgers' home football games against Michigan, Army

The No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team will kick off its cross-divisional matchup against No. 19 Michigan at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.
The Big Ten Conference announced the start time Tuesday and said the game will be broadcast on Fox. It will be the Badgers’ third game on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff this season, with the opener against Penn State and this week’s game against No. 12 Notre Dame also featured on the pregame show.
UW (1-1) will be looking for its third consecutive win over the Wolverines (3-0), with the previous two coming at a combined score of 84-25. Michigan last won at Camp Randall Stadium in 2001.
The conference also announced UW's final nonconference game, an Oct. 16 matchup against Army, will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Camp Randall. UW has never faced Army before this season.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers put Michigan Wolverines away early
Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes past Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) scores a touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) attempts to hold off Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22), while rushing in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) rushes around a block by tight end Erick All (83) during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) gets away from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A small number of athletes' invited guests from Michigan and Wisconsin watch in an otherwise empty Michigan Stadium at the kickoff of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst cheers on his players from the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is pressured by Wisconsin outside linebacker Noah Burks (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) in the third quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) makes a touchdown catch while defended by Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin (20) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) scores a 2-point conversion while defended by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22) takes down Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) rushes, defended by Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22), in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19), defended by Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks (1), fails to make a catch in the end zone in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
