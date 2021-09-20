 Skip to main content
Kickoff times announced for Badgers' home football games against Michigan, Army
Kickoff times announced for Badgers' home football games against Michigan, Army

The No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team will kick off its cross-divisional matchup against No. 19 Michigan at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.

The Big Ten Conference announced the start time Tuesday and said the game will be broadcast on Fox. It will be the Badgers’ third game on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff this season, with the opener against Penn State and this week’s game against No. 12 Notre Dame also featured on the pregame show.

UW (1-1) will be looking for its third consecutive win over the Wolverines (3-0), with the previous two coming at a combined score of 84-25. Michigan last won at Camp Randall Stadium in 2001.

The conference also announced UW's final nonconference game, an Oct. 16 matchup against Army, will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Camp Randall. UW has never faced Army before this season. 

