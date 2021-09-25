 Skip to main content
Kickoff return for touchdown a 'game-changing play' in Notre Dame surging past Badgers
Kickoff return TD

Notre Dame's Chris Tyree (25) runs for a 96-yard touchdown on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter Saturday.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin's fourth-quarter lead Saturday lasted only 13 seconds because Notre Dame opted for a different tactic on the kickoff return.

Chris Tyree took the ball 96 yards for a touchdown that produced a 17-13 Irish advantage. It was the first of five straight Notre Dame scores in the final 14 minutes of a 41-13 victory at Soldier Field.

The Irish were using sideline returns before they shifted to running into the field of play.

"That was the game-changing play, honestly," Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart said. "Putting the defense back on the field with a lot of energy and intensity, that changed the game a lot."

UW took a 13-10 lead 46 seconds into the fourth quarter on a Collin Larsh 27-yard field goal after a drive stalled at the 9-yard line.

The Badgers were trying to pin Tyree into a corner with Jack Van Dyke's kickoff, but a diagonal seam opened up early in the return. By the time Tyree got to the 20-yard line, an opening up the middle emerged.

The ESPN show broadcast from outside of Soldier Field on Saturday ahead of the matchup between the 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Chicago.

He cut back at the 28, enough to get past a Van Dyke arm tackle attempt. The sophomore was gone from there.

"They did a nice job," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. "They had a nice field return on and they executed it. Obviously, it was a huge play in the game."

Irish coach Brian Kelly said special teams coach Brian Polan changed strategies at halftime after sideline returns weren't getting much traction earlier in the game. Tyree took the Badgers' first two kickoffs 16 and 20 yards, respectively, and took a touchback after UW forced a 10-10 tie in the third quarter.

"It's going to be an all-or-nothing situation," Kelly said about directing Tyree into the open field instead of up the sideline. "When you go to the field, you're stretching your blocking out longer, and that's where you tend to see a holding or something like that. But we were able to catch a crease and the rest, obviously, he's a very fast and talented player."

Tyree's score was the first on a kickoff return against the Badgers since Minnesota's Duane Bennett also ran one back 96 yards in a 42-12 UW victory in Minneapolis on Nov. 12, 2011.

