Kicker Collin Larsh leaving Wisconsin to chase NFL

The University of Wisconsin football program will have a new starting kicker this fall for the first time in three seasons.

Senior Collin Larsh tweeted Monday he had signed with an agent and will pursue an NFL career. His announcement comes about three months after Larsh said he would return for a sixth season with the Badgers. The Monona Grove High School product and Marshall native went 34 of 47 on field goals during his UW career.

One of Larsh's career highlights was making a 30-yard field goal in overtime to push UW to a 20-17 win over Minnesota in 2020.

The kicker spot next season likely will be decided after a competition between junior Jack Van Dyke and Vito Calvaruso, a junior transfer from Arkansas. Calvaruso was strictly a kickoff specialist for the Razorbacks, and he’s tallied touchbacks on 76.2% of his kickoffs. Van Dyke was injured for long stretches of last season, but he was competing to be the Badgers’ kicker before the injury.

