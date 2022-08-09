Keeanu Benton's journey to Wisconsin football, Graham Mertz's confidence documented in "The Camp"

Two leaders of the University of Wisconsin football program took center stage in the first video episode highlighting its preseason practices.

UW featured quarterback Graham Mertz and nose tackle Keeanu Benton in its initial 2022 installment of “The Camp.”

Benton’s journey: From nearly a carpenter to football captain

It apparently took one phone call for the wheels to roll in Benton’s recruiting journey that ended in Madison.

Benton thought he would go into carpentry after high school since he received no offers, but his high school wrestling coach at Janesville Craig, Mark Mullen, placed a phone call to current UW athletic director Chris McIntosh. McIntosh held deputy athletic director duties at that time and, after a discussion, Benton recalled receiving an invite up to Madison the next day.

Received a ride up to the campus area, and a conversation with football coach Paul Chryst led to a scholarship offer, which he accepted.

“It was a dream come true,” Benton says in the episode. “That moment right there really changed my life. I thank coach Chryst. I thank coach Mullen. I thank McIntosh. I thank all those guys for getting me in the place I am today.”

“The Camp” episode dives into Benton’s love of wrestling, which has helped him become a second-team All-Big Ten selection and a force inside for UW’s defense. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej also exudes praise and excitement for his pupil this season, highlighting the nose tackle’s maturity.

“His ability to handle adverse situations and how he bounces back and how he approaches that, which is transferred into his leadership,” Kolodziej said in the episode. “Being a guy that this team looks to and leans on, that’s a lot of weight on your shoulders, and the way he’s kind of jumped head long into it and embraced it and being voted a captain by his players really reflects the respect that they have for him, the work ethic that he’s brought.

“That’s something you have to earn every single day, and to me, that’s what excites me most because his growth, he has the physical tools. He has the talents, no question, but the way he’s really grown mentally and maturity-wise has been very impressive.”

Mertz talks confidence as entering third year as a starter

“The Camp” flows through clips of Mertz’s throws, with notable deep completions to wide receivers Dean Engram, Markus Allen and Chimere Dike, along with him talking and giving feedback to teammates. The quarterback discusses his process and growth in the last three years that has allowed him to develop “genuine confidence to go out there and just rip it,” in his words.

Mertz also talked about how he looks inward and what he needs to improve upon personally to help the program win.

“How do I genuinely go through ups, downs, good stuff, ugly stuff?” Mertz said. “You learn so much about yourself through that process that’s where you have that kind of baseline that, alright, you got that genuine confidence that I can go out there and just have fun and play how I want to play.”