CHICAGO — University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst described Kayden Lyles as “all-in” on defense, but the redshirt freshman may not necessarily be leaving his days as an offensive lineman behind.
Lyles moved to nose tackle this summer after impressing coaches on the interior of the offensive line during spring practices. The move comes on the back of a season-ending injury for junior defensive end Garrett Rand.
Chryst said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday that while Lyles sees himself as an offensive lineman, it didn’t take much convincing for him to make the switch in order to see the field this season.
“I think that right now, obviously, we were wanting to add a little bit of depth,” Chryst said. “He’s all-in on defense right now. ... Our intentions are, he came and he wants to be an offensive lineman, and this is a good way he can help the team. We didn’t have to have these long talks. This is right for him and it’s right for the team."
The void left by Rand’s injury is a massive one, as the Badgers also lost senior defensive ends Chikwe Obasih, Conor Sheehy and Alec James from last year. UW’s other projected starter at that position, sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk, underwent surgery this summer and could miss the start of the season.
When asked if Loudermilk could be ready for Week 1 against Western Kentucky, Chryst said, "I don’t know about that, but the last day that we were in the weight room, he was working. More importantly, he’s feeling like it’s going well."
Next in line are the likes of redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal, sophomore Keldric Preston and juniors Kraig Howe and David Pfaff — none of which have any meaningful game experience. True freshman Isaiah Mullens could also work himself into the mix.
While Lyles likely won’t be filling in at defensive end, the Badgers’ real position of need, his move to nose tackle provides a bit more flexibility. Four-year nose tackle starter Olive Sagapolu may see more time in nickel packages this season, and UW could opt to try true freshman nose tackle Bryson Williams, listed at 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds, at defensive end.
"I think he’s giving himself a chance to be able to get on the field earlier than later,” Chryst said of Williams. "He attacked spring ball and the summer. ... You go through camp and you’ve got a chance to find a role, and I think he’s one that will have that opportunity. I think he can bring a lot."
UW to take caution with Neuville, Shaw
Chryst said UW will be cautious with tight end Zander Neuville and running back Bradrick Shaw when fall camp begins Aug. 2.
Neuville and Shaw both suffered ACL tears in last year’s regular-season finale at Minnesota. Before the injuries, Neuville emerged as a vital piece to the Badgers’ running game, while Shaw finished with 365 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries — good enough to be UW’s second-leading rusher behind Jonathan Taylor.
“Zander, he’s been doing everything, but we’ve got to be careful not to push him too fast. I think the same with Bradrick,” Chryst said. "They’ll be doing a lot. We can have a plan all we want and they could go through the testing, but we’ve got to see how they react to the first practice, and then the second. A lot of it is, how do you come back from a heavy day? So we’ll be smart with it."
Five Badgers named to Outland Trophy watch list
A whopping five UW players were named to the 82-person watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday, given annually to college football’s best interior lineman.
Right tackle David Edwards, right guard Beau Benzschawel, center Tyler Biadasz, left guard Michael Deiter and Sagapolu were all recognized. The rest of the Big Ten had just eight selections combined.
Edwards, Benzschawel and Deiter all returned to UW after having an option to leave early for the NFL. Deiter said the group made their decision together, and the Badgers now have potential to be the best offensive line in the country.
“I think that made it easier on all of us because it’s a lot less pressure when you’ve got guys to do it with,” Deiter said. “I think David got all the best (NFL Draft grades), as in probably the most realistic to leave, and then Beau and me, we were probably just mid-round guys. Which is appealing, it sounds good, but we get another year, and it seemed to make the most sense to try to make that higher."
Deiter expects to move back to left guard after spending last season at left tackle. Chryst said Tuesday, however, that the Badgers could still toy with mixing up offensive line units throughout fall camp.
Lyles’ move to defense could shake up the No. 2 group, and there’s no clear decision on whether Deiter would move again if the Badgers suffer injuries at the position.
"It’s not really set in stone,” Chryst said. "I mean, you’re going to keep going through everybody during camp. You’ve got to shuffle it in case something happens."