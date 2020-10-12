Kayden Lyles, Cormac Sampson battling to be Badgers' starting center

He played in 13 games, and was lauded by teammates on multiple occasions for his ability to help set the edge on perimeter runs. Per the UW rosters, Sampson’s added 10 pounds and is up to 290 pounds with his move back to the offensive line.

“Cormac’s doing a great job and learning, so I think there’s great competition there. We’ll end up with a really good center. I’m proud of both of those guys for being where they’re at right now,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph said redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann originally in his plans in the center competition, but Lyles and Sampson quickly pulled ahead of the group. Tippmann, a four-star recruit in 2019, is getting reps at the other spots on the line.

Chryst said the battle for the center spot is ongoing, but Lyles may have the upper hand in the short term.

“Kayden certainly is a little bit more advanced in kind of the what-tos of the position. Cormac, I think he’s got a really big upside to him. Need this week to continue to go, but the goal is to, you talk about those two, but you want as many as you can that you can shuffle at all the different spots,” he said.

The new starting center has an immediate challenge in their debut.