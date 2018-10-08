Bishop Carroll (Kan.) High tight end Clay Cundiff announced via Twitter on Sunday that he's de-committing from Kansas and flipping to the University of Wisconsin.
"I want to thank the University of Kansas, Coach Beaty, and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Cundiff wrote in a tweet. "After much thought and consideration, I feel that there is a better fit for me to further my academic and athletic career elsewhere."
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Cundiff, a Class of 2019 consensus three-star prospect, reportedly took an official visit to Madison this weekend.
He committed to the Jayhawks in June. Kansas and UW are his only reported offers from programs in Power Five conferences.
Cundiff became the 14th known commitment in the Badgers' 2019 class.