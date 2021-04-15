'Just panicking': Badgers LB Maema Njongmeta details heart health scare he faced last season

Maema Njongmeta was wracked with fear for a few weeks last September.

Njongmeta, a sophomore inside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of that month. It was his second significant health scare of 2020 following a hernia that required surgery in July.

Njongmeta underwent a heart scan after his COVID diagnosis, part of the Big Ten Conference’s protocol after a player contracted the virus. That scan revealed a pericardial effusion, or excess fluid between the heart and the sac surrounding the heart, and doctors were concerned it was caused by COVID.

“That was probably one of the least good days, one of the worst days I've had on campus. Just panicking,” Njongmeta told reporters Wednesday. “Especially at the time, we didn't know a lot about COVID, and so it was like, ‘All right, is this the end of the season, end of my career type situation?’ The doctors didn’t have any answers at that point other than, ‘Hey, you can't practice or play until further notice.’ So that was definitely a rough stretch.”