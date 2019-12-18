You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Baun named AFCA All-Americans
0 comments
topical alert top story

Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Baun named AFCA All-Americans

{{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Baun of the University of Wisconsin football team added another All-American honor to their tally this winter.

Taylor, a junior tailback, and Biadasz, a junior center, were named first-team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association, while Baun, a senior linebacker, was a second-team pick.

Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection from FBS coaches. Taylor was a key threat for No. 11 UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taylor also led the FBS with 58 runs of 10 yards or more.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the linchpin of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps.

Baun, a Brown Deer product, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

You can find the full team here.

Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics