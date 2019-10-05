With arguably its most difficult month of the schedule ahead of it, the University of Wisconsin football team wasn’t interested in a test from Kent State on Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Badgers thoroughly controlled each phase of the game. They pounded the Golden Flashes’ defense in the run game and gained big chunks with play-action passes. They had no trouble getting into the backfield and harassing Kent State’s quarterbacks. They avoided the special teams mistakes that have plagued them thus far in 2019.
It culminated in a 48-0 non-conference win over the Golden Flashes at an overcast, rainy Camp Randall Stadium, as UW pushed its unbeaten start to the year to 5-0.
Jonathan Taylor had a career-high five touchdowns, with four of them coming before halftime. The Badgers’ offensive line battered the Golden Flashes’ Football Bowl Subdivision-worst rush defense, allowing Taylor to score three rushing TDs in the first half, and a 48-yarder in the second. Taylor also had an 18-yard scoring reception in the second quarter. He finished with 186 rushing yards on 19 carries and 29 yards on three catches.
Taylor is the first Badgers player with four rushing scores since Melvin Gordon against Nebraska in 2014.
Junior quarterback Jack Coan was able to use play-action fakes with great effect and was never forced into obvious passing downs. He was efficient, 12 of 15 for 134 yards, and tossed a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Ferguson in the third quarter.
Despite its attempts to confuse UW with a variety of formations and shifts, Kent State (2-3) never sustained a drive against the Badgers’ starters. UW tallied eight sacks, six of which came in the first half. Senior outside linebacker Zack Baun had three of those sacks, while inside linebackers Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn had two apiece.
Kent State finished with 120 total yards compared to UW’s 520.
UW hosts Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in its homecoming game.
This story will be updated.