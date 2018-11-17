WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jonathan Taylor’s 17-yard touchdown run in triple overtime capped a performance to remember in the University of Wisconsin’s 47-44 victory at Purdue.
The sophomore running back finished with a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, including two scores during the extra periods. The Badgers’ defense held Purdue to a 41-yard field goal to begin the third overtime before his game-winner.
UW trailed by 14 with less than 7 minutes remaining in regulation, but two impressive touchdown grabs from wide receiver Danny Davis forced overtime.
The Boilermakers initially broke the game open on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to Rondale Moore with 57 seconds left in the third quarter that handed Purdue a 24-13 lead. Moore got loose by bursting past cornerback Rachad Wildgoose at the line of scrimmage and making safety Eric Burrell miss after the catch.
Purdue added a field goal with 9:57 remaining to make the score 27-13 before UW began its comeback.
Davis’ first touchdown came on an acrobatic, one-handed grab from a fade route at the 5-yard line with 6:40 left. After a three-and-out, the Badgers drove 68 yards to tie the game with 2:51 remaining. Taylor began the possession with a 35-yard run before Davis’ second score from 18 yards out.
Moore slithered his way to a 15-yard touchdown to begin the first overtime before a 12-yard run from Taylor tied the game again.
UW running back Garrett Groshek then dove in 4 yards out to hand the Badgers a 41-34 lead. Blough found Isaac Zico in the end zone on the very next play to force triple overtime.
