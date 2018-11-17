Try 1 month for 99¢
Wisconsin Purdue Football

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen and linebacker T.J. Edwards, right, tackle Purdue running back D.J. Knox during the first half of the Badgers' 47-44 triple-overtime victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jonathan Taylor’s 17-yard touchdown run in triple overtime capped a performance to remember in the University of Wisconsin’s 47-44 victory at Purdue.

The sophomore running back finished with a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, including two scores during the extra periods. The Badgers’ defense held Purdue to a 41-yard field goal to begin the third overtime before his game-winner.

UW trailed by 14 with less than 7 minutes remaining in regulation, but two impressive touchdown grabs from wide receiver Danny Davis forced overtime.

The Boilermakers initially broke the game open on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to Rondale Moore with 57 seconds left in the third quarter that handed Purdue a 24-13 lead. Moore got loose by bursting past cornerback Rachad Wildgoose at the line of scrimmage and making safety Eric Burrell miss after the catch.

Purdue added a field goal with 9:57 remaining to make the score 27-13 before UW began its comeback.

Davis’ first touchdown came on an acrobatic, one-handed grab from a fade route at the 5-yard line with 6:40 left. After a three-and-out, the Badgers drove 68 yards to tie the game with 2:51 remaining. Taylor began the possession with a 35-yard run before Davis’ second score from 18 yards out.

Moore slithered his way to a 15-yard touchdown to begin the first overtime before a 12-yard run from Taylor tied the game again.

UW running back Garrett Groshek then dove in 4 yards out to hand the Badgers a 41-34 lead. Blough found Isaac Zico in the end zone on the very next play to force triple overtime.

This story will be updated.

17
1
0
0
0

Tags

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments