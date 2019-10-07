University of Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior tied a program record with five total touchdowns in Saturday’s 48-0 win against Kent State. Taylor tallied 186 yards against the Golden Flashes at Camp Randall Stadium, moving into third on UW’s all-time rushing list (4,916).
This is Taylor’s seventh weekly conference honor of his career and third this season. He leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with 16 total touchdowns and 96 points scored, and is tied for second with 12 rushing scores.
From the infirmary
Three UW players are questionable for this week’s game against Michigan State.
Freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head) is back on the injury report after missing the game against Northwestern with a head injury. He played against Kent State and recovered a fumble.
Safety Madison Cone (left leg) and fullback Mason Stokke (head) are also questionable.