Jonathan Taylor won’t have to wait until August to compete for the University of Wisconsin again.
The nation’s best running back recently joined the Badgers’ track and field team, per a UW official, and is set to run in the 4X100 relay at the Penn Relays later this week. Taylor began practicing with the track team this week, which was the reason he missed Tuesday’s football practice.
The sophomore won four Group 1 state championships at Salem High in New Jersey, claiming both the 100 meters and 4X100 relay titles as a junior and senior. He also won back-to-back New Jersey Meet of Champions titles in the 100 meters both years.
His best 100-meter time of 10.49 seconds came during a sectional meet in 2017.
After this week’s Penn Relays, Taylor will have an opportunity to run in UW’s Alumni Classic on May 3 in Madison before the Big Ten Outdoor Championships from May 10-12 in Iowa City, Iowa.