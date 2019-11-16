Wisconsin Nebraska Football

Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank returns a kick for a touchdown in the first half of the Badgers' win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a six-play sequence, the University of Wisconsin football team went from being in a fight to being in control of a Big Ten West matchup at Nebraska.

A touchdown pass to senior A.J. Taylor, an interception by sophomore Jack Sanborn, and a quick scoring drive capped off by a short run by junior Jonathan Taylor swung the momentum in the first half and put the Badgers up two scores after being behind. They never lost the lead again.

The Cornhuskers had success moving the ball on offense, but the UW defense came up with turnovers and sacks at crucial moments to hold onto a 37-21 win at Memorial Stadium.

The win is UW’s seventh consecutive against Nebraska.

A.J. Taylor caught a second-quarter pass and spun away from two defenders to score from 55 yards out and put UW (8-2, 5-2) up 17-14. After Chris Orr tipped an Adrian Martinez pass on the first play of the ensuing drive, Sanborn’s short return gave the Badgers the ball just outside the red zone.

Jonathan Taylor motored in from the 1 three plays later and the UW lead never dipped below 10 from that point on.

In the second half, UW put together two time-consuming drives that ended with Collin Larsh field goals to ice the game.

Jonathan Taylor finished with 204 yards, marking the third time he’s rushed for 200 or more yards against Nebraska in his career. He is the first Badger to ever put together three 200-yard rushing performances against the same opponent. He also passed two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin for the second-most rushing yards in Big Ten history, trailing only UW’s Ron Dayne.

Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) was able to get explosive plays from its spread offense, creating big rushing lanes for big gains, but the Badgers came up with plays to foil drives. Senior linebacker Zack Baun sacked Martinez for a 20-yard loss that derailed a first-half march from the Cornhuskers, and Baun stopped Martinez short on a fourth-down run in the fourth quarter in one of Nebraska’s last attempts to get back into the game.

UW allowed a season-high 493 yards of offense.

