LINCOLN, Neb. — In a six-play sequence, the University of Wisconsin football team went from being in a fight to being in control of a Big Ten West matchup at Nebraska.
A touchdown pass to senior A.J. Taylor, an interception by sophomore Jack Sanborn, and a quick scoring drive capped off by a short run by junior Jonathan Taylor swung the momentum in the first half and put the Badgers up two scores after being behind. They never lost the lead again.
The Cornhuskers had success moving the ball on offense, but the UW defense came up with turnovers and sacks at crucial moments to hold onto a 37-21 win at Memorial Stadium.
The win is UW’s seventh consecutive against Nebraska.
A.J. Taylor caught a second-quarter pass and spun away from two defenders to score from 55 yards out and put UW (8-2, 5-2) up 17-14. After Chris Orr tipped an Adrian Martinez pass on the first play of the ensuing drive, Sanborn’s short return gave the Badgers the ball just outside the red zone.
Jonathan Taylor motored in from the 1 three plays later and the UW lead never dipped below 10 from that point on.
In the second half, UW put together two time-consuming drives that ended with Collin Larsh field goals to ice the game.
Jonathan Taylor finished with 204 yards, marking the third time he’s rushed for 200 or more yards against Nebraska in his career. He is the first Badger to ever put together three 200-yard rushing performances against the same opponent. He also passed two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin for the second-most rushing yards in Big Ten history, trailing only UW’s Ron Dayne.
Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) was able to get explosive plays from its spread offense, creating big rushing lanes for big gains, but the Badgers came up with plays to foil drives. Senior linebacker Zack Baun sacked Martinez for a 20-yard loss that derailed a first-half march from the Cornhuskers, and Baun stopped Martinez short on a fourth-down run in the fourth quarter in one of Nebraska’s last attempts to get back into the game.
UW allowed a season-high 493 yards of offense.
This story will be updated. Photos: Wisconsin Badgers continue dominance of Nebraska Cornhuskers
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talk before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) fumbles the ball for a turnover against the defense of Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past the Nebraska sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past the Nebraska sideline, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) celebrates with wide receiver Adam Krumholz (24) after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, center bottom, strips the ball from Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (37) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The ball was recovered by Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) tries to break a tackle attempt by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs with the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass behind offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) carries the ball behind tight end Jake Ferguson, left, as tight end Cormac Sampson (85) blocks Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18)], safety John Torchio (19) and linebacker Chris Orr (54), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) runs the ball past a tackle attempt by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) spins during a tackle attempt by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) extends the ball over the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) extends the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) carries the ball against Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, left, after intercepting a pass by quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) carries the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Badgers 37, Cornhuskers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) carries the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
