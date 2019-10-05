Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scores on a 19-yard run in the second quarter of the Badgers' 48-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Taylor had a career-high five scores on the day, with four rushing touchdowns and one TD on a pass from quarterback Jack Coan.
He has things to do when the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense is on the sideline, but he can’t stop his eyes from going to the screens at either end of Camp Randall Stadium to watch his teammate Jonathan Taylor.
“He’s one of those guys, any time he touches the ball you’ve got to watch,” said Sanborn, a sophomore inside linebacker. “I’m always watching the screens like, ‘Oh man, what’s he going to do?’ Today was one of those days where he was hitting those holes, making guys miss, and it seemed like nobody could bring him down.”
Taylor rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, and added 29 yards and a score on three catches against Kent State in a 48-0 non-conference win. The five touchdowns are a career-best, and tie a program record for TDs in a game.
Credit goes to his offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks for staying on blocks, but Taylor was able to shed tacklers after bursting through holes and break away from defenders with his speed. He moved into third on UW’s all-time rushing list — his 4,916 yards eclipsing Melvin Gordon’s career mark of 4,915.
At this point, UW (5-0) coach Paul Chryst doesn’t have much more he can say about Taylor.
“It’s awesome. It never gets old,” he said. “I know it, we know it, guys are talking about it on the sideline. It’s special. To be able to see it, it’s pretty neat to do.”
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) jumps over Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7) after a 3rd quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57), right and Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand (93) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) for no gain in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tries to tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) is hit by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Dean Clark (23) during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) looking for running room in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looking for a receiver during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Izayah Green-May (50) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Jo-El Shaw (33) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Wisconsin won 48-0.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) is knocked out of bounds by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Elvis Hines (8) after a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) stiff arms Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Matt Bahr (6) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to hang on to this pass in the 1st quarter. He was defended by Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7). The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson (2) and Donete Burton tackle Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) in the 1st quarter. University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) during the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Taylor didn’t enter the game again after his 48-yard scoring gallop on the second play of the third quarter. He now sits with 745 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, 114 yards and four scores receiving this season.
His work over the past two years to improve as a receiver is starting to pay dividends for UW’s offense. Two of his catches against the Golden Flashes (2-3), including his touchdown, came off play-action fakes to him. Where once defenses were off the hook when quarterbacks didn’t hand Taylor the ball, he’s able to take advantage of matchups with linebackers in the passing game.
“All fall and the summer, he was always catching, always at the Jugs (machine),” senior receiver A.J. Taylor said. “You can see how it’s manifesting.
“He’s been running like a maniac. You can tell he wants in that end zone when he gets that ball.”
Every big game from Taylor spurs talk of his chances at winning the Heisman Trophy. He’s quick to turn discussion of individual accolades into something team-centric, but that doesn’t diminish the fun his teammates have watching what Taylor can do.
“It’s just unbelievable. I think it’s just pretty cool how I get to play with him,” junior quarterback Jack Coan said. “I’m probably going to tell my kids one day how I got to play with ‘J.T.’ It’s pretty special.”
