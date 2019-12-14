Jonathan Taylor, Chris Orr lead Wisconsin Badgers' team awards

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor and senior linebacker Chris Orr were named University of Wisconsin football Jimmy Demetral Team MVPs on Friday at the team’s awards banquet.
Taylor, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top tailback, earned his second team MVP after winning it last year. Taylor rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and added 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns led the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Orr tied for the team lead with 72 tackles, and had 11½ sacks. He had five pass breakups and two forced fumbles as well.
The No. 11 Badgers (10-3) are preparing to face No. 7 Oregon (11-2) in the Rose Bowl.
Here’s a look at the full list of UW team awards:
Jimmy Demetral Team MVP
Presented annually to the player most instrumental to the success of the team, as selected by his teammates and coaches.
Chris Orr, Jonathan Taylor
Offensive Player of the Year
Presented annually to the top player on offense, as selected by the coaching staff.
Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan
Defensive Player of the Year
Presented annually to the top player on defense, as selected by the coaching staff.
Zack Baun
Special Teams Player of the Year
Presented annually to the most valuable player on special teams, as selected by the coaching staff.
Zach Hintze
Ivan Williamson Scholastic Award
Presented annually to a player who has been exemplary in the areas of scholarship and sportsmanship.
Tyler Johnson
Impact Players of the Year
Presented to the players whose contributes made significant impacts on the success of their units, as voted by their teammates.
Quintez Cephus (Offense)
Reggie Pearson, Jack Sanborn (Defense)
Aron Cruickshank, Adam Krumholz, Mike Maskalunas (Special Teams)
Rookie of the Year - Offense
Presented to the player who, in his debut season, made a major impact on the success of the offense.
Cormac Sampson, Nakia Watson
Rookie of the Year - Defense
Presented to the player who, in his debut season, made a major impact on the success of the defense.
Keeanu Benton
Wayne Souza Coaches Appreciation
Presented annually to the offensive player who has contributed to the team's success to the best of his abilities. It is based upon improvement, attitude and willingness to help the program in all areas.
A.J. Taylor
Jay Seiler Coaches Appreciation
Presented annually to the defensive player who has contributed to the team's success to the best of his abilities. It is based upon improvement, attitude and willingness to help the program in all areas.
Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand
Tom Wiesner Award
Presented annually to a Wisconsin-born student-athlete whose loyalty, hard work, spirit and dedication are unselfishly directed to the success of the team. The award is given in memory of Wiesner, a Wisconsin football letterwinner (1958-60).
Garrett Groshek, Matt Henningsen
Badger Power Award
Presented annually to the player that consistently performs at a high level in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. An individual who has a great work ethic coupled with a positive attitude that garners the respect of teammates, is dependable, buys into the program and shows constant improvement.
Zack Baun, Chris Orr
Comeback Player of the Year Award
Presented to the player who overcame injury or other obstacles to play a key role in the team's success.
Quintez Cephus
Otis Green Manager Award
Presented annually to a student manager whose leadership, dedication and work ethic led to the success of the football program. The award is given in memory of former team manager Kevin "Otis" Green.
Kevin Huckstorf
Captains Cup
Presented annually to an individual, other than a player or coach, who has shown tremendous dedication and unselfish commitment toward the betterment of the football program.
John Lobe