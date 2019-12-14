Jonathan Taylor, Chris Orr lead Wisconsin Badgers' team awards

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor and senior linebacker Chris Orr were named University of Wisconsin football Jimmy Demetral Team MVPs on Friday at the team’s awards banquet.

Taylor, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top tailback, earned his second team MVP after winning it last year. Taylor rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and added 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns led the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Orr tied for the team lead with 72 tackles, and had 11½ sacks. He had five pass breakups and two forced fumbles as well.

The No. 11 Badgers (10-3) are preparing to face No. 7 Oregon (11-2) in the Rose Bowl.

Here’s a look at the full list of UW team awards:

Jimmy Demetral Team MVP

Presented annually to the player most instrumental to the success of the team, as selected by his teammates and coaches.

Chris Orr, Jonathan Taylor

Offensive Player of the Year

Presented annually to the top player on offense, as selected by the coaching staff.

Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan