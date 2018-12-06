University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and right guard Beau Benzschawel earned Walter Camp first-team All-American honors when the teams were released Thursday night.
Badgers left guard Michael Deiter made the second team.
Taylor earned a second-team spot last year as a true freshman, when he broke the FBS freshman rushing record with 1,977 yards. He's compiled 1,989 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns through 12 games this season and also won the Doak Walker Award on Thursday night as the nation's top running back.
Deiter and Benzschawel, both seniors, made their first appearance on Walter Camp All-American teams. Deiter has started a program-record 53 games at left tackle, left guard and center, while Benzschawel's started 48 consecutive games.