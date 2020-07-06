John Smalley: Destiny called early for sports columnist Tom Oates

It’s also sad that Tom’s departure comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when nearly all sports events are shut down and our newsroom is mostly empty, as staff members work remotely. When Oatesy left the newsroom last week on his last day, maybe six of us were in the room. In typical times, the full staff would have gathered for what we refer to as “awkward cake,” along with sharing of memories and toasting one of the finest sports journalists in this state or any other.

So the virus cost us that celebration. But even COVID can’t stop a column that gives Oatesy a chance to share some memories. So here goes:

Q. What did your parents think of your columns?

A. My dad died in 2008. He was Chicago Irish with the gift of gab, so he was always bragging about me and making it sound like I was Grantland Rice, Red Smith and Jim Murray all rolled into one. My mom is still kicking at 91 and ticked at COVID because she can’t go out for dinner or get her hair done. She’s not internet savvy, so she can’t read my columns.

Q. What was the first lesson you learned at the State Journal?