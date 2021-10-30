Jim Polzin: Wisconsin’s defense is so good even Paul Chryst is having fun with 'The Grit Factory'

The Hawkeyes had 23 total yards on 26 plays through their first series of the second half. Remember when Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country and there was talk that it might have the best defense in the country? Turns out, it doesn’t even have the best defense in its division.

That didn’t stop Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz from taking the ball after the Hawkeyes won the coin toss. Ferentz sent the worst part of his team (its offense) against the best part of UW’s team (the defense) and it made no sense. Predictably, the Badgers forced a three-and-out.

“It’s always good, you know, to throw the first punch,” said UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who had another magnificent game. “We saw they wanted the ball, so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to show you it’s not a good decision.’”

That message continued to be sent throughout the first half. After starting the game with three-and-outs on its first three possessions, Iowa fumbled on back-to-back possessions and ended the half with another punt. It didn’t register a first down until 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining until halftime.

“We try not to look at what other people say about us, whether that be positively or negatively,” junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens said. “We just ride together.”