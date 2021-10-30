Jim Polzin: Wisconsin’s defense is so good even Paul Chryst is having fun with 'The Grit Factory'

For everything the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense has done this season — it may go down as one of the best in program history — its most impressive feat might be finding a way to change Paul Chryst’s stance on celebratory props.
One of the rare moments of caught-on-camera emotions from Chryst came during the 2017 Orange Bowl when, near the end of victory over Miami, he was spotted on the sidelines making fun of a huge gold chain the Hurricanes players wore that season after forcing turnovers.
There was Paul Chryst, Badgers coach and devout Catholic, saying exactly what he thought of the prop: Turnover chain, my bleepity bleep.
There was no such reaction Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium when his players were sporting a turnover prop of their own during a 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The red-and-white trucker hat, which had “The Grit Factory” written on it, got plenty of use because the Badgers forced three turnovers in the second quarter while building a 20-0 halftime lead.
Going to be writing about this hat and, more importantly, the message on it. pic.twitter.com/rksoxQeQ0l— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) October 30, 2021
The prop was the brainchild of UW senior safety Collin Wilder and started as an accessory to his Halloween costume: a mechanic at The Grit Factory. Wilder wore it on the bus to the team hotel Friday and paused at Chryst’s seat to acknowledge it wasn’t team-issued gear and make sure he could keep wearing it.
“Love it,” Chryst said before banging knuckles with Wilder.
Now, that wasn’t exactly Chryst giving an OK to use the hat after celebrations during games, but Wilder went with it anyway. He had a strength and conditioning staff member sneak it on the field Saturday and, after Iowa’s first turnover, Wilder raced over to grab the hat and place it on head of Nick Herbig, whose strip sack had led to a recovery by nose tackle Keeanu Benton.
Outside linebacker Noah Burks got to wear it after a fumble recovery on the next possession and backup safety Travian Blaylock got his chance after recovering a muffed punt.
“I’ve always been a real big fan of players owning it,” Chryst said. “And ‘The Grit Factory,’ you know what, it’s probably fitting.”
Chryst has run out of superlatives to describe a defense that has carried the team on its back this season and has given the Badgers a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten West Division. There are more hurdles to hop over, but beating the Hawkeyes was a big one.
The word Chryst chose in his postgame news conference was “tremendous” and Benton later offered three more: “Gritty, dominant, physical,” he said.
Here’s another: special.
The Badgers have allowed 214.6 yards per game, which would rank second in program history behind only the 1951 team (154.8). They’re allowing 49.6 rushing yards per game, which would be the lowest amount in program history by nearly 17 yards.
The Hawkeyes had 23 total yards on 26 plays through their first series of the second half. Remember when Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country and there was talk that it might have the best defense in the country? Turns out, it doesn’t even have the best defense in its division.
That didn’t stop Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz from taking the ball after the Hawkeyes won the coin toss. Ferentz sent the worst part of his team (its offense) against the best part of UW’s team (the defense) and it made no sense. Predictably, the Badgers forced a three-and-out.
“It’s always good, you know, to throw the first punch,” said UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who had another magnificent game. “We saw they wanted the ball, so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to show you it’s not a good decision.’”
That message continued to be sent throughout the first half. After starting the game with three-and-outs on its first three possessions, Iowa fumbled on back-to-back possessions and ended the half with another punt. It didn’t register a first down until 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining until halftime.
“We try not to look at what other people say about us, whether that be positively or negatively,” junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens said. “We just ride together.”
And they have fun together. On Saturday, it was passing around a hat that didn’t even draw an objection from their coach. And why would he object? This defense’s grit is starting to rub off on the rest of a team once again heading in the right direction.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
Credit where credit's due
That's the team I thought we would see earlier in the year. Kudos to the players and coaching staff for not giving up and getting back on track.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 30, 2021
Enjoy the ride
Great game and that's how UW will win. Offense not making mistakes and defense forcing turnovers and dominating.— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) October 30, 2021
Side note: trucker hat is lame
No looking back
No point in lamenting what didn't happen earlier this season. This is good, and hopefully there's more good things to come— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) October 30, 2021
Who's laughing now?
The turnaround is impressive. The offensive line finally looks like Wisconsin, minimizing the reliance on Mertz, and the defense is spectacular.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 30, 2021
Three weeks ago, if you said the Badgers would have the inside track on a division title, I'd have laughed you right off of Twitter.
A path to success
If the defense can continue to dominate like they have the last several games, and QB Graham Mertz can play like he did in the first quarter, Wisconsin can win the Western Title and gain a berth in the Big Ten Championship!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 30, 2021
U know it
Linebacker U.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) October 30, 2021
Running Back U.
Offensive Line U.
says it all
Live it up
October 30, 2021
It's only the beginning
The defense was great! Mertz looked good at times again….can’t forget he is still young and developing. Maybe this next month the team can gel and still win the big ten— jimmy johnson (@jimmy2222) October 30, 2021
Hungry for more
Strong D obviously. Uneven offense…need more of what was cookin’ first half, especially from GM5— PMW Badger (@Oltedlou1) October 30, 2021
How sweet it is
Beat the #9 rival by 20 to win four in a row and control their own destiny? Doesn't get much better than that.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) October 30, 2021
Home sweet home
Look to be back to their usual standing in the West.— David Padget (@davidcpadget) October 30, 2021
Let's not rush to judgement
Beat a top 10 team and first in division— Felix Vega (@felix_vega10) October 30, 2021
What more can you want?
Dude, we just beat Iowa, Mertz looked fantastic and you say “eh”?! A QB is never perfect.— Andrew Lucas (@andy_lucas98) October 30, 2021
Sincerity or sarcasm?
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) October 30, 2021
The wait is over
Bout time this team looked like that— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 30, 2021
Don't stop now
Solid win. Got 4 more to go.— Ry🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@R_Lebica) October 30, 2021
Think happy thoughts
Love it! No negative vibes!— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) October 30, 2021
A game to remember
Badgers dominated the #9 team in the country from start to finish, what more could you ask for?— Dan D. (@One_Punch_Dan) October 30, 2021
Only time will tell
Can’t decide if this is the best Wisconsin defense I’ve seen or the 2017 team— Jorgy (@dcjorgenson) October 30, 2021
Best of the best
Most complete game this season. Best lb crew in the country. Allen #1 rb. Keep the momentum!— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 30, 2021
Attacking from both sides
Great D and turnovers works for the Badgers. Plus a decent running game— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 30, 2021
Iowa out if its depth
Wisconsin has way more talent— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) October 30, 2021
Straight to the point
Y E S S S!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) October 30, 2021
Still time to buy in!
📈📈📈— Ben Miskowski (@MiskoBeat) October 30, 2021
Enough said
October 30, 2021
OK, one more
October 30, 2021
