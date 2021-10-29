 Skip to main content
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football's Paul Chryst is coaching with 'an edge.' Just don't expect to see it
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 8

Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football's Paul Chryst is coaching with 'an edge.' Just don't expect to see it

chryst photo 10-29

UW coach Paul Chryst yells from the sideline during the first half of last Saturday's 30-13 victory over Purdue.

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There were loud sounds coming from every direction last Saturday evening at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium as the members of the University of Wisconsin football program tried to conduct postgame interviews.

Even after the home team’s defeat, the band played on, delivering happy sounds to unhappy fans who remained in the venue. While Badgers coach Paul Chryst spoke to the media in a makeshift area outside the visiting locker room, motorized carts went whizzing past, leaving the smell of diesel fuel in their dust. As if that wasn’t enough commotion, a helicopter circled overhead.

Chryst wrapped up his news conference in a brisk 7 minutes, 15 seconds, and it only lasted that long because his first attempt to end it failed. He politely stuck around long enough to provide a curt answer to one last question about his team’s third-down woes, said, “All right, thanks,” and quickly exited stage left.

The noise never seemed to distract Chryst, a fitting metaphor for how he’s operated during a trying 2021 season. There have been off-field issues and in-season departures, not to mention a 1-3 start for a team that began the season as the favorite in the Big Ten West Division and ranked No. 12 in the nation.

Yet here was Chryst, not long after a 30-13 victory over the No. 25 Boilermakers that qualifies as the closest thing to a signature victory for UW to date, straight-faced and serious. Not too low after losses, not too high after wins. As one person who knows him well would say two days later, the Badgers could be 7-0, 1-6 or somewhere in between and Chryst’s poker face would never give away which one it was.

UW is, for the record, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference heading into a matchup with No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It’s a huge game for the Badgers, who are fresh off ending an eight-game losing streak to ranked opponents and could take a big step toward a fourth division title in Chryst’s seven seasons with a victory.

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for Chryst and UW, starting with the positive COVID-19 tests that began to trickle in around the late start to the 2020 season and shut down the program for two weeks.

The Badgers have gone 8-6 in that span and 12-10 since midway through the 2019 campaign. Until then, it had been smooth sailing for Chryst at his alma mater, save for a dismal 8-5 record during a 2018 season that began with UW ranked No. 4 in the nation.

Chryst had been through bumpy stretches at UW as an assistant coach and his three-season run in his first head coaching stint at Pittsburgh — he went 19-19 from 2012-14 — certainly was no joy ride. So it’s not like he didn’t expect turbulence at some point.

“I was well-versed enough to know that you’re not immune from it,” he said.

Covering Chryst can be frustrating at times because he doesn’t say a whole lot. Having known him for almost 20 years, I’ve understood for a while now that it’s just who he is. While thoughtful responses and deep insight would help all of us gain a better understanding of Chryst and his program, I’ve never thought he was intentionally trying to make my job more difficult.

That said, a coach winning at a high rate can get away with not being interesting in news conferences. When a program starts to stumble, as UW has for a significant stretch now, fans want answers and get frustrated when Chryst says little.

“Which is fair,” he said. “They can say that.”

To hear Chryst tell it, this season hasn’t been all that different from others in terms of how he goes about his business. Asked if there was anybody in particular he leaned on for advice or simply as a sounding board, perhaps someone outside the program, Chryst said there wasn’t and admitted sheepishly even his wife, Robin, gets frustrated when he gets home and has no interest in talking about his job.

He offers this defense: “When it’s going good, I don’t do it, either."

That’s not to say Chryst is a robot who holds things in when times are difficult. A person who’s worked closely with him once told me there are two groups of people Chryst likes talking to: football players … and former football players. So it makes sense Chryst is leaning on his staff and players, who see a different side of him than we do.

Even during the Badgers’ darkest days earlier this month, Chryst kept saying he enjoys being around his players and was drawing his energy from them. This particular team is filled with fourth-, fifth- and even sixth-year guys who have formed a tight bond with their coach.

“He’s level-headed,” UW senior safety Collin Wilder said. “He handles adversity really well, in my opinion, and knows how to keep everybody from panicking. He never panics and I think you can see the benefits of that in the last several weeks.”

The Badgers, particularly those on offense, have seen a raised level of intensity from Chryst behind closed doors. Quarterback Graham Mertz said there was “an edge” to Chryst during that disappointing start to the season and tight end Jake Ferguson said “you could kind of start to feel that fire building a little bit more.”

Chryst took back play-calling duties this season and also coaches the quarterbacks. It’s a lot to handle and, while Chryst doesn’t believe it’s too much in addition to everything else on his plate as a head coach, he acknowledges the offensive production hasn’t been good and therefore any criticism that he’s taken on too much is fair.

Meanwhile, he’ll keep grinding away.

“That’s one thing I appreciate a ton from him is he’s just resilient in everything he does,” Mertz said. “All that matters is whatever we’ve got in this room and this team. He embodies that every day, so I appreciate him a ton. I could go on about him for days, but he’s done a ton for me, helped me out a ton and I just hope I can return that favor.”

Nobody on the Badgers has struggled this season as much as Mertz and yet Chryst hasn’t come close to calling out his quarterback in public. Or anybody else, for that matter. It’s admirable that he’s not throwing players under the bus or even sending messages to them by what he says during interviews.

Chryst will have some big decisions to make after the season, even if the Badgers complete this turnaround and end up in the Big Ten title game. From recruiting to staff makeup to offensive scheme, everything should be on the table for potential changes as the program reaches a critical juncture after seven years under Chryst.

For now, all that is noise to Chryst. Forget the commotion, the foul smells, the trouble circling overhead, he’s focused on Iowa. All right? Thanks.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

