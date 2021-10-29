Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football's Paul Chryst is coaching with 'an edge.' Just don't expect to see it

Covering Chryst can be frustrating at times because he doesn’t say a whole lot. Having known him for almost 20 years, I’ve understood for a while now that it’s just who he is. While thoughtful responses and deep insight would help all of us gain a better understanding of Chryst and his program, I’ve never thought he was intentionally trying to make my job more difficult.

That said, a coach winning at a high rate can get away with not being interesting in news conferences. When a program starts to stumble, as UW has for a significant stretch now, fans want answers and get frustrated when Chryst says little.

“Which is fair,” he said. “They can say that.”

To hear Chryst tell it, this season hasn’t been all that different from others in terms of how he goes about his business. Asked if there was anybody in particular he leaned on for advice or simply as a sounding board, perhaps someone outside the program, Chryst said there wasn’t and admitted sheepishly even his wife, Robin, gets frustrated when he gets home and has no interest in talking about his job.

He offers this defense: “When it’s going good, I don’t do it, either."