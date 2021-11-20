Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football's offense owed the defense. It made good against Nebraska

Kendric Pryor couldn’t even bring himself to say it, a good teammate biting his tongue rather than pointing out the obvious.

The senior wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team was talking about the importance of players having each other’s backs, about one side of the ball needing to carry the load when the other is having an off day. That’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium, where a script was flipped in the No. 19 Badgers’ 35-28 win over Nebraska.

UW’s defense, one of the best in the country this season, wasn’t itself against the Cornhuskers. The good news for the Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) was the offense wasn’t itself, either, at least not the version that bumbled and stumbled its way through a significant portion of the season.

It was that group doing the heavy lifting this time. It was tailback Braelon Allen, tight end Jake Ferguson, Pryor and Co. stepping up when UW needed answers to remain in control of its fate in the Big Ten West Division.

“Our defense normally dominates, they’ve been dominating the whole season,” Pryor said. “This might be the first game where maybe the offense may have dominated a little bit more.”