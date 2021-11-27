Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football's failure against rival Minnesota 'a disgrace to the program'

MINNEAPOLIS — Scott Nelson was one of the final members of the University of Wisconsin to leave the field Saturday evening. There was mayhem all around the senior safety by that point, Minnesota students rushing the field from all directions and sprinting to get as close as they could to the prize the Golden Gophers just had won.

There was no good reason for Nelson to turn his head and take in the scene as he exited. But he did anyway because, well, this was his final moment in a rivalry that dates to 1890 and he had to mark it somehow. The sight was predictably painful for Nelson — the Badgers’ biggest rival parading around with Paul Bunyan’s Axe — so he shifted his focus back to the tunnel that would lead him to the visiting locker room at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Nelson disappeared into blackness, just as No. 18 UW’s hopes and dreams had done minutes earlier when the reality of a 23-13 loss to Minnesota had hit home for a group that entered the day with so much on the line.

UW’s seven-game winning streak went up in smoke and with it a chance to play for a Big Ten Conference championship next week in Indianapolis. That the ride ended at the hands of the Gophers, who had lost 16 of the previous 17 meetings with the Badgers, made it an even more difficult pill to swallow.