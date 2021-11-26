 Skip to main content
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football can win a 4th Big Ten West title in 7 seasons. Here's why it would be the most impressive
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football can win a 4th Big Ten West title in 7 seasons. Here’s why it would be the most impressive

MINNEAPOLIS — Spare me any chatter that it’d be better for the University of Wisconsin football team to lose at Minnesota so it can avoid the embarrassment of getting steamrolled by Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

That’s silly talk. But it hasn’t stopped some fans — I hesitate to use that word — from expressing that opinion as UW has moved closer and closer to securing a Big Ten West title.

The No. 18 Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) can close the deal on a division crown with a victory over the Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3) on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Look ahead to what comes after that — and, yes, it could get ugly if the UW-Ohio State matchup takes place — and you’re failing to appreciate what it took for the Badgers to even reach that point.

Frankly, it’d be a pretty impressive feat.

Listen, I get that this program has reached the point where winning a divisional title is going to get the so-what treatment from some people in this fan base. But UW can’t win a Big Ten title without first winning the West and doing so this time required navigating a path that was more difficult than usual.

This would be Paul Chryst’s fourth division title in his seven seasons leading the Badgers and, I’d argue, it’d be the most impressive one in that bunch.

Let’s start with the degree of difficulty. The Big Ten West sometimes gets a bad rap and that criticism is justified some years. But not this season.

While there’s no great team in the West, it’s a division with two teams ranked in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings: No. 14 UW and No. 16 Iowa. Purdue was there as recently as two weeks ago and Minnesota was in the initial rankings earlier this month.

The only truly bad team in the division is the defending champion, Northwestern. Some Nebraska fans grumbled about my column a week ago that served as a warning that the Badgers could end up in the Cornhuskers’ struggling shoes someday if they’re not careful, but here’s where I’ll say something nice about that Scott Frost’s program: He’s leading the best 3-8 team in the nation, and it’s not even close.

Ohio State and Michigan are clearly the class of the Big Ten, but the West has been every bit as good as the East in 2021. A Purdue win over Indiana on Saturday would give the West a 10-11 head-to-head record against the East. The average Sagarin computer ratings of teams in each division: East 41.0, West 41.4.

Let’s dive a little bit deeper with those computer rankings. According to RealTimeRPI.com, the Big Ten is the second-toughest conference this season behind only the SEC. You could make an argument that the Big Ten West is the third-best division in the country, trailing only the loaded SEC West and the Big Ten East.

In terms of average Sagarin ratings, the Big Ten West is slightly better than the ACC Atlantic (42.6), significantly better than either of the Pac-12 divisions (50.3 and 56.2) and miles ahead of the ACC Coastal (66.6)

“I’ve always got a ton of respect for the West and what our teams have accomplished over the years,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “I definitely think the depth on this side is probably as good as it’s been in a little while.”

UW is 5-0 against the Big Ten West this season, giving Chryst a 27-6 record against divisional foes since he took over following the 2014 campaign. It’s been utter dominance to this point in 2021, with the Badgers outscoring Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Northwestern and Nebraska by a combined margin of 151-55.

To me, that says more about the roll Chryst’s team is on than it does about the quality of competition in the division.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this run is it came after the Badgers limped to a 1-3 overall start that included conference losses to Penn State and Michigan. UW exited that 38-17 home loss to the Wolverines on Oct. 2 with its season at a crossroads: It chose to keep fighting, shifting its focus to a division title still in its reach at that point.

“It was kind of opening a new chapter in the book and a new part of the season,” UW senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “It was: ‘Wash everything else that happened. It’s Big Ten West play now.’”

Chryst should be applauded for not hitting the panic button. The Badgers should be credited for showing resiliency at a moment their season appeared as though it might be in danger of spiraling out of control.

Here they are now, riding a seven-game winning streak and on the doorstep of doing something that seemed highly unlikely almost two months ago.

“You see that 1-3, not a lot of college teams fight back from that,” UW senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “I’m very proud of this group for putting their heads down and keep working and doing what we’re doing. But at the end of the day, we know that the work is not finished. We’ve got one more opportunity to cap it off. As far as we’re concerned, we’re still in playoff mode. It’s win or go home this week, and we know what’s at stake.”

Hicks has been part of two other teams that have won West titles, as a redshirt in 2017 and as a starter in 2019. He said without hesitation that a third division title would be the most special one in the group.

I happen to agree. What’s going to happen next week will be dissected in due time. If the Badgers complete their journey by bringing home Paul Bunyan’s Axe, stop for a moment to savor what’s been an inspiring effort on the road to Indianapolis.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

