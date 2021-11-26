Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football can win a 4th Big Ten West title in 7 seasons. Here’s why it would be the most impressive

In terms of average Sagarin ratings, the Big Ten West is slightly better than the ACC Atlantic (42.6), significantly better than either of the Pac-12 divisions (50.3 and 56.2) and miles ahead of the ACC Coastal (66.6)

“I’ve always got a ton of respect for the West and what our teams have accomplished over the years,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “I definitely think the depth on this side is probably as good as it’s been in a little while.”

UW is 5-0 against the Big Ten West this season, giving Chryst a 27-6 record against divisional foes since he took over following the 2014 campaign. It’s been utter dominance to this point in 2021, with the Badgers outscoring Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Northwestern and Nebraska by a combined margin of 151-55.

To me, that says more about the roll Chryst’s team is on than it does about the quality of competition in the division.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this run is it came after the Badgers limped to a 1-3 overall start that included conference losses to Penn State and Michigan. UW exited that 38-17 home loss to the Wolverines on Oct. 2 with its season at a crossroads: It chose to keep fighting, shifting its focus to a division title still in its reach at that point.