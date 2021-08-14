Jim Polzin: Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson is living a dream

Now, there’s no time to lose focus because Nelson is battling for significant playing time. A lifelong tackle, he was moved to guard in the offseason in part because UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph liked the idea of pairing Nelson with right tackle Logan Bruss, an athletic duo who complement each other and “move at an explosive tempo.”

Nelson has some nastiness to him and plays to the whistle. He’s managed to both annoy and earn the respect of the defensive linemen he goes against every day in practice.

“He’s an aggressor,” UW nose tackle Keaanu Benton said. “I love it. Just coming out and seeing him hit guys every play, play after play, he does not give up. He’s a pest. When you think the play is over with, he’s right on your hip until that whistle blows, which is what I love about him.”

The opener is less than three weeks away but Nelson won’t allow himself to think that far ahead. Asked about how much he thinks about nailing down a starting spot, Nelson said the only thing that mattered to him was learning from the mistakes he’d made in the practice that had just ended.